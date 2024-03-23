"He is in love" - Roberto de Zerbi's assistant hints at Manchester United and Liverpool snub to manage 'favorite' club

Brighton & Hove Albion's assistant manager Andrea Maldera has claimed that Roberto De Zerbi could snub interest from Manchester United and Liverpool for one of his favourite clubs. The Brighton number two has claimed that Napoli are among De Zerbi's favorite clubs and he could consider leaving Brighton for the Naples side.

De Zerbi is among the most highly regarded managers in world football right now and has been linked with a host of top clubs across Europe. Liverpool and Manchester United have both been named as admirers of the Italian as well as the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Andrea Maldera has claimed that De Zerbi is happy at Brighton and plans to fulfil his contract at the Amex Stadium that runs until 2026. However, he has insisted that an offer from Napoli could be difficult to turn down for the 44-year-old.

Maldera said, as quoted by Express:

"He is in love with Italy. It is his country and Napoli is among his favourite teams. We’re fine at Brighton. We have another two years on our contract, then if a proposal came from Italy, and also from Naples, Roberto would take it into consideration. I don’t know, but why say no to a place like Naples?"

Roberto De Zerbi has caught the attention of European giants since being appointed by Brighton after Graham Potter was snapped up by Chelsea in 2022. The Seagulls were a formidable side even before De Zerbi's arrival but the Italian has taken them to the next level.

They finished sixth last season in the Premier League qualifying for Europa League in the process. This season has not been as impressive as the last one as they find themselves eighth in the table right now.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave Liverpool in the summer, De Zerbi has been named a probable candidate for the job. Meanwhile, Manchester United are also thought to be keen on the Italian if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag in the summer.

Manchester United superstar heaps praise on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has showered praise on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for turning the fortunes of the club around. The Portugal international hailed the massive impact Klopp had at the Merseyside club with his unparalleled passion and love for the game.

The Manchester United midfielder said:

“We are talking about a coach who is one of the ones I most appreciate, for the intensity he brings to games and the passion he has for football. I think what he did now is yet another demonstration of how much he loves football. He feels that, if he is not at his best, he is not giving his best to the game. And I think a little like that too, in the same way as him, probably.

"He is a coach who changed the dynamics of Liverpool, who brought hope to the club. If we look at it, Klopp is the coach who has probably won the fewest titles and, even so, achieved the most in terms of the passion of the world of football, the passion of the fans, the transformation he brought to a club."

The Manchester United midfielder added:

"He won big titles, he won the Premier League, the Champions League, and some cups, but the biggest prize he will take away from these years will be the flame, the passion and the new dynamics he brought and which made Liverpool once again believe in being [a] champion, in being able to fight for titles, in being among the best. That’s something that no-one will ever take away from Klopp. We are talking about another coach who really influences my passion for football."

Jurgen Klopp is set to step down from the hot seat at Anfield at the end of the season after a sensational stint at Liverpool. He took charge of the club during their tough times having won everything at the club and is now leaving them in a much better position.