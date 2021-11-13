"He loved Manchester United" – Source claims Bayern Munich star dreamt of playing at Old Trafford

Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano's childhood dream was to play for Manchester United, according to his friend Eder Verissimo.

Verissimo currently plays for Evreux FC 27 in the French fifth tier. He recalled that Manchester United were Upamecano's favorite team while Sergio Ramos was his favorite player.

Verissimo revealed that Dayot Upamecano dreamt of playing at Old Trafford when he was young. Speaking in an interview with French publication L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Eder Verissimo said:

"He loved Manchester United and Sergio Ramos. We were like, ‘Imagine, one day it’s us'."

Dayot Upamecano recently signed for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The 23-year-old centre-back made a €42.5 million move from RB Leipzig earlier this summer and has penned a contract until June 2026.

Upamecano has made a solid start to his life in Bavaria. The French international has made 10 appearances across all competitions and already registered four assists to his name.

It is worth noting that Manchester United were previously linked with a move for Dayot Upamecano. The Red Devils were in dire need of a new centre-back to partner club captain Harry Maguire in defense.

Manchester United later went on to sign another French defender in Raphael Varane. The 28-year-old was signed from Real Madrid for a fee of around €40 million.

Roy Keane unimpressed by Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane was not impressed by Harry Maguire's celebration during England's 5-0 win over Albania in the World Cup Qualifiers.

The current Manchester United captain scored England's first goal at the ninth minute mark and went on to celebrate by putting fingers into his ears. Roy Keane was not impressed by the goal celebration and called it an embarrassment.

Roy Keane said:

"He puts his hands to his ears like he's shutting his critics up... it's embarrassing. He's been a disgrace last few months for Manchester United, he scores and he thinks he's going to shut his critics up, it's embarrassing."

Manchester United are going through a rough run of form at the moment. The Red Devils have won just once in their previous six matches in the Premier League. This barren run included four defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, having picked up just 17 points from 11 games. The Red Devils are nine points behind league leaders Chelsea.

