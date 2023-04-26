"He made me cry at the World Cup" - Argentine player Taty Castellanos hails PSG superstar Lionel Messi, calls him 'God'

Girona's Argentinian forward Taty Castellanos has expressed his admiration for Lionel Messi and hailed the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar as a 'God'.

Argentina won their first FIFA World Cup in 36 years in Qatar last December and had Messi to thank for it. The forward did most of the heavy lifting for La Albiceleste in the tournament, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games.

The PSG superstar brought joy to everyone in Argentina by lifting the World Cup in Qatar. Castellanos is among those who are grateful to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for leading the nation to glory.

Castellanos hailed Messi as the best player in the world and also termed him a 'God'. The forward, though, is unsure if the 35-year-old saw his four-goal haul in Girona's 4-2 La Liga win against Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 25).

"I don't know if Leo (Lionel Messi) saw the game (between Real Madrid and Girona)," Castellanos told Jijantes. "We are talking about the best player in the world. I have never been able to deal with him. He is God. We Argentines have the best. He made me cry at the World Cup. I am his fan".

Castellanos added that Argentinian fans should cherish both Messi and Diego Maradona instead of arguing about who is better, saying:

"There are many people who argue about who is better, Maradona or Messi. You don't have to compare them, you have to enjoy them. Today I have to enjoy Messi. For me, he is an idol."

Castellanos grabbed the headlines after scoring each of Girona's four goals in their 4-2 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 25). The loss handed another blow to Los Blancos' chances of winning La Liga, as they are now 11 points behind Barcelona, who also have a game in hand.

By expressing his admiration for Messi, the Girona forward has given the Blaugrana faithful another reason to celebrate him.

Lionel Messi's faces uncertain future at PSG

Lionel Messi joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer ahead of the 2021-22 season. He has since made 70 appearances across competitions for Les Parisiens, bagging 31 goals and 34 assists.

The Argentinian faces an uncertain future with the Ligue 1 giants, as his contract ends in June. According to various reports, he is inclined towards leaving PSG as a free agent this summer.

Lionel Messi would certainly not be short of options if he leaves the Parc des Princes. A return to Barcelona has been mooted as a strong possibility for the forward.

