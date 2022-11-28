"He made his decision" - PSG advisor Luis Campos on Kylian Mbappe's future at the Ligue 1 club

Sporting advisor Luis Campos has advised Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters to enjoy Kylian Mbappe’s wizardry, declaring that he does not know what the future holds for the Frenchman. Campos’s comments came after he was asked to give his verdict on Mbappe’s potential transfer to his dream club Real Madrid.

France international Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid in May 2022. The superstar was expected to join Los Merengues as a free agent at the end of his contract in June. Taking a u-turn, Mbappe refused to move to the Spanish capital, extending his stay at PSG for three more seasons instead (two years fixed, one year optional).

While he continues to serve as an integral member of PSG, the talks of him eventually joining Real Madrid have not died down. Campos was recently asked to give his two cents on the matter. The sporting director insisted that Mbappe was happy in Paris, but admitted that he did not know whether or not he would join Madrid in the future. Campos said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“He made his decision and right now he [Kylian Mbappe] is doing very well at PSG, he’s happy in Paris.

“In Paris they must enjoy having one of the best, if not the best player at this moment. But in the future, I don't know”

The former Monaco man has been in scintillating form for Les Parisiens this term, netting 19 times and claiming five assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has been France’s standout player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

French forward Kylian Mbappe has been in sensational form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 23-year-old superstar has dazzled onlookers with his blistering pace, has linked up brilliantly with teammates, and has pitched in with three goals and an assist in two matches.

Mbappe now has more FIFA World Cup goals (seven) than France's all-time top goalscorer Thierry Henry (six). He also has as many goals for France as the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane (31). The forward also has 22 assists to his name in 61 caps for his country.

Mbappe’s France, who have already qualified for the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will play their final Group D game against Tunisia on 30 November.

