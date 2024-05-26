"He made the difference" - Pep Guardiola says Manchester United star is among the 5 best players in the world in his position 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reserved high praise for Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez following his side's FA Cup final loss on Saturday, May 25.

The Red Devils beat the Sky Blues 2-1 to win their 13th FA Cup and avenge their loss to City at the same stage last year.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored apiece for United in the first half before Jeremy Doku pulled a late goal back for City in the closing stages of normal time.

Manchester City, who had only won their fourth Premier League title in a row the weekend prior, were aiming for another league double but were uncharacteristically poor.

Their attacking flair was sorely lacking on the day, with United's defense not giving them any time or space on the ball. Lisandro Martinez in particular, was in inspiring form, keeping Erling Haaland under wraps and ensuring everything was kosher.

Guardiola heaped praise on the Argentinian after the game, regarding him as among the best centre-backs in the world.

“Lisandro Martínez is top five center back in the world. He made the difference on this game by playing passes through our defense," he said.

Martinez finished the final with five clearances, a testament to his excellent reading of the game, and registered one interception too. He also had a 90 percent pass completion rate.

Manchester United salvage disappointing campaign

Having overseen their worst-ever Premier League campaign - an eighth-place finish with only 60 points from 38 games - Manchester United were set for another heartbreak against the four-time defending English champions Manchester City.

But much to everyone's surprise, the Red Devils tore the script apart with a flawless display and won the FA Cup, thereby securing a place in the UEFA Europa League too.

From staring at a titleless campaign with no European football for next season, United went on to achieve both with their splendid victory. However, that may not be enough to save Erik ten Hag from a sack, as rumors had it that he was going to get fired regardless of the result.