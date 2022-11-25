"He made the most of it" - Roy Keane and Graeme Souness agree on controversial Cristiano Ronaldo decision at the FIFA World Cup

Premier League legends Roy Keane and Graeme Souness agreed over the contentious decision to award Cristiano Ronaldo a penalty in Portugal's 3-2 FIFA World Cup opening win over Ghana.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, went down under the challenge of Ghanian defender Mohammed Salisu in the 62nd minute.

There has been debate over referee Ismail Elfath's decision to give the spot-kick. Some deemed the award of the penalty as soft.

However, Liverpool legend Souness and Manchester United great Keane believe that Salisu fouled Ronaldo.

Speaking on ITV's coverage of the game, Keane said that Salisu's challenge was clumsy (via Hampshire Live):

"I think it’s a penalty because the defender (Salisu) is so clumsy. We’re watching it and thinking stay on your feet, don’t give the referee a chance. There’s no need for him to go in there, [Cristiano] Ronaldo is going away from goal."

Souness agreed that there was enough in the challenge to award a penalty but that Cristiano Ronaldo knew what he was doing:

"Yes (there was enough contact to be a penalty). But he (Ronaldo) knows it's coming and he knows there is going to be contact, and he made the most of it."

The Portugal captain scored from the resulting penalty to put his side 1-0 up and, in the process, became the first player to score in five FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Selecao das Quinas claimed a 3-2 victory for Portugal after further goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.

Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari hit back for the Black Stars.

Portugal moved to the top of Group H with a two-point lead over South Korea and Uruguay.

Next up for Cristiano Ronaldo and co is a clash with Uruguay on Monday, November 28.

Portugal will be out for revenge against the side that eliminated them in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims it is over with Manchester United after scoring in Portugal's FIFA World Cup opener

Cristiano Ronaldo gave a short post-match press conference after notching in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana.

He was asked about his situation with United after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said:

"The chapter is closed after this week. It is done."

Speculation grew over the forward's future at Old Trafford after he gave an explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

He ripped into the Red Devils for betraying him while claiming he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo is now a free agent and became the first player to captain a side at a FIFA World Cup while not attached to a club since Canada's Bruce Wilson in 1986.

