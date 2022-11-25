“It is closed” – Cristiano Ronaldo insists Manchester United chapter is ‘done’ after winning start to 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that his Manchester United chapter is done after scoring in Portugal's 3-2 FIFA World Cup opening win over Ghana.

Ronaldo, 37, converted a 65th-minute penalty to send his Portuguese side on their way to victory.

The iconic forward has now scored in five FIFA World Cup tournaments, the first player in history to achieve this feat.

However, his club situation is one of interest after he mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Manchester United.

Ronaldo released a statement on his Twitter account, saying:

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge."

The Portuguese gave an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan in which he made it clear that he felt betrayed by the Old Trafford club.

Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about his departure from the Red Devils after his exploits for Portugal in their win over Ghana on 24 November.

He replied to reporters (via Adam Crafton):

"The chapter is closed after this week. It is done."

Speculation continues to grow over where Ronaldo will head next, and there is reported interest from the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's concentration is currently on helping Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They get off to the perfect start with a win over Ghana, and they next face Uruguay on Monday, 28 November.

Cristiano Ronaldo's interview has been a catalyst for huge change at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has cooked up a storm at Old Trafford

When it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo had left Old Trafford, rumors grew that the club's owners, The Glazers, were preparing to sell the club.

The speculation became reality when the club's official website dropped a statement confirming its intention to find new investment for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo gave a damning verdict on the Glazers' ownership of Manchester United, claiming they do not care about the club.

He also suggested that the owners view United as a marketing asset rather than a professional football team.

United have faltered under the Glazers' ownership, which commenced in 2005.

They have won just three major trophies since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and have been through eight different managers.

Many potential investors have been touted with interest, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe, technology company Apple and Zara founder Amancio Ortega.

