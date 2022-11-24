Ex-Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to receive lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia after previously turning down staggering £125m-a-year deal: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to receive a tempting offer from the Saudi Arabian Pro League after leaving Manchester United, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It has become evident in recent weeks that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United did not go according to plan. The player burned his bridges with the Red Devils by criticizing the club and manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo's controversial interview with Morgan culminated in the Premier League giants pulling the plug on him. The club confirmed on Tuesday (November 22) that they have parted ways with the player by mutual consent.

The 37-year-old will now go into Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana today (November 24) as a free agent. He will be determined to make a point at the tournament in Qatar.

Meanwhile, fans and pundits continue to speculate on where the former Real Madrid superstar could be headed. Newcastle United have been linked with a move for him, but those claims have since been rubbished.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, though, is expected to receive a lucrative offer from the Saudi Arabian Pro League. According to the aforementioned source, the Middle East nation could use him in its bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

Saudi Arabia is said to be looking to host the event with Egypt and Greece, although they are yet to confirm their bid. Ronaldo playing in the country would thus be a huge boost to their chances.

The Portuguese icon notably turned down an offer worth £125 million per year from Saudi club Al-Hilal in the summer. He rejected the proposal to hold out for a move to a UEFA Champions League club, which he did not get.

Despite rejecting them in the summer, the forward continues to be a player of interest to the Saudis. It now remains to be seen if they can convince him of the move this time.

Manchester United get their way with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's controversial interview with Morgan was the straw that broke the camel's back when it came to his second stint with Manchester United. His statements made it evident that there was no turning back for either party.

The Red Devils, though, were determined to ensure that the forward left on their terms. The player would have been entitled to a compensation fee had the club terminated his contract.

However, Manchester United's statement on Tuesday clarified that the two parties have parted ways by mutual consent. They have thus not had to pay a fee for the player's exit.

