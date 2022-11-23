Premier League side rule out Cristiano Ronaldo move after Manchester United exit: Reports

Newcastle United have ruled themselves out of signing Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward left Manchester United, as per ESPN.

The Portuguese striker is now a free agent after mutually agreeing with United to cancel his contract.

The decision came after Ronaldo's explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Newcastle were linked with a move for the forward in the aftermath of his departure from Old Trafford.

The Magpies, owned by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, were thought to be interested in a move for Ronaldo.

However, sources claim that Newcastle have no interest in signing the Portuguese captain.

Ronaldo, 37, is free to join any club after annulling his contract with Manchester United, whether from abroad or an English side.

The veteran striker's representatives hope to reignite interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes discussed a potential deal with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly in the summer.

However, former manager Thomas Tuchel refused to sign the former Real Madrid attacker.

Ronaldo has made 16 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Strong interest from the Middle East is expected after an unnamed Saudi Arabian club offered Ronaldo a contract with £2 million per week in July.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

Rooney sad to see Ronaldo leave

Cristiano Ronaldo has unceremoniously left Manchester United, falling out with club legends including Rooney.

The Portuguese forward took issue with his former teammate's criticism of the distraction he had become at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo told Morgan in his controversial interview:

"I don’t know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true."

Despite Ronaldo's harsh assessment of Rooney, the former United skipper is sad to see him depart the club the way he has.

He said:

"It's sad to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, as I've said many times one of the best players of all time, to see it end this way with (Manchester United) is obviously, as a former teammate and a fan of Manchester United, it's sad to see it end this way."

Ronaldo made 346 appearances during his two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals and contributing 64 assists.

He won the Premier League title on three occasions, the Champions League once, and his first Ballon d'Or.

Yet, it is a disastrous end to what was once a cherishable relationship between United and Cristiano Ronaldo.

