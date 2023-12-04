"He made me have a passion" - Barcelona youngster claims Lionel Messi is his only idol in football

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal is the latest in a long line of wonderkids to declare Lionel Messi as his football idol. The teenager, who, like Messi, is a product of the famous La Masia academy, revealed that his passion for the game comes from the iconic forward.

Every year, it looks like the Barcelona academy spawns a new prodigy to continue the tradition of La Masia players having key roles in the team. For this season, that prodigy has been 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, whose development has stunned observers around Europe.

The Barcelona academy has produced several world-class players over the years, with one of them, Xavi, now their first-team manager. Argentine great Lionel Messi is another who came through the academy, and he continues to be an inspiration for the club's younger players.

Lamine Yamal revealed in an interview with Tuttosport that he sees the 36-year-old Argentine as his only idol. He revealed that he did not consider any other player his idol and that his passion for the game came from watching Messi play.

“Messi is my idol, I have not had another. He made me have a passion.”

A picture emerged in recent months of a much younger Yamal posing alongside Messi for a picture. The youngster's game is modelled after Messi's, as they have begun their careers in the same position on the right wing, and he has excelled for Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal has quickly become a regular for Barcelona and Spain and already has two goals for his country. He has already made 21 appearances for the Catalans, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

The teenager was among the nominees for the 2023 Golden Boy, which was won by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham. Lamal won the inaugural 'The Youngest' award, rewarding his excellent transition to senior football.

Lionel Messi legacy indelible in Barcelona

From his arrival in the club's academy aged 13 to his exit 21 years later, Lionel Messi was a spectacle to behold. Contemporaries and younger players alike marvelled at his ability, and even Ronaldinho introduced him to Kobe Bryant as the best.

Messi holds several records at the club, including the records for most goals (672), most assists (303) and most appearances (778) in the colours of the Blaugrana. He brought about a change to the history of the club, and it is no surprise to hear fans chant his name high in the stands years after his exit.

The younger players idolised Lionel Messi in his latter days at Camp Nou, and this was evident in how they respected and adored him. He may never get a chance to play for the club again, but his legacy remains entrenched in the club's history after 35 titles with the club.