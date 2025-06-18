"He made me suffer" - When Lionel Messi explained why Cristiano Ronaldo was not on his list of best players

Lionel Messi revealed in 2019 that his archrival, Cristiano Ronaldo, made him 'suffer' during the height of their rivalry in LaLiga, while admitting that the latter was on the same level as him. Messi also conceded that his Portuguese counterpart's success at Real Madrid frustrated him.

Ronaldo and Messi crossed paths in many thrilling El Clásicos during their time in the Spanish top flight. The superstar pair went head-to-head, smashing through records and vehemently contesting for Ballon d'Ors year on year.

After Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid in 2009, he and Messi lit up the stage for nine years before the Portuguese forward left the Bernabeu for Juventus in 2018.

Speaking in an interview on Radio 94.7 Club Octubre in 2019, Lionel Messi named the likes of Neymar, Eden Hazard, and Kylian Mbappe as some of the best players in the world at the time.

He said (via Football Italia):

“There are so many good players now. Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Luis Suarez, Eden Hazard, any of them could become the best in the world."

When asked why Ronaldo's name wasn't mentioned, the Barcelona legend said:

“I didn’t include Cristiano Ronaldo in that list, because I consider him to be on the same level as me. It was fun to play against him, even if he made me suffer too. It irritated me seeing Real Madrid lift trophies."

He added:

“I do wish he was still in Spain, but I have a great deal of respect for Juventus. They seem a very strong squad, with excellent players, and are now even stronger with Cristiano."

Although they've left European football, Messi and Ronaldo continue to impress in the MLS and the Saudi Pro League, respectively.

PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia picks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has offered his two cents on the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Georgian forward enjoyed a successful season with PSG last term, helping them win the continental treble, including a record 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final. He contributed 12 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

During an appearance on streamer JasonTheWeen's video, Kvaratskhelia was asked to pick between the two footballing greats. While admitting he loves Ronaldo, the former Napoli star unequivocally chose Messi.

He said (via Sport Bible):

"For me I love Ronaldo so much, but of course Messi is like from another planet."

