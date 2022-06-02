“He would be magnificent” – Frank McAvennie tips Liverpool to complete ‘huge’ signing if Salah leaves this summer

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has backed Liverpool to sign Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski if Mohamed Salah leaves Anfield this summer.

Since joining the club in 2017, Mohamed Salah has proven himself to be one of the best players in Europe. He has scored 156 goals for the Reds so far, helping them to a Premier League, a Champions League, and an FA Cup amongst other honors.

Salah scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in the recently concluded Premier League campaign, emerging as the division’s joint-leading goalscorer and highest assist provider.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch @LFC @LFC For the fifth consecutive season, Mohamed Salah was Liverpool’s most prolific player in all competitions. The Egyptian matched his tally of 2020-21 by notching 31 goals, with 23 of those strikes coming in the Premier League, as per @LFC For the fifth consecutive season, Mohamed Salah was Liverpool’s most prolific player in all competitions. The Egyptian matched his tally of 2020-21 by notching 31 goals, with 23 of those strikes coming in the Premier League, as per @LFC

The 29-year-old's contract runs till June of 2023. However, as per The Athletic (via Football Insider), he could be headed for an early exit. It is believed that the Egypt international will leave the club if he does not receive a 'significantly improved' contract offer in the summer.

In a discussion with Football Insider, McAvennie addressed the possibility of Salah’s premature exit, tipping Liverpool to go 'huge' with Robert Lewandowski. The Scot said:

Story continues below ad

“If Salah goes, who do you bring in? It’s better for him to go now so Liverpool can get some money for him. That’s easier than him going for nothing next summer. Then it is who do you bring in?”

“Lewandowski? He’s a fair age now isn’t he? He probably has another couple of years in him and Klopp will know him well. He would be magnificent, huge. It’s a bit of a dodgy one, all of this stuff with Mane as well.”

Lewandowski scored 35 goals in the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign, emerging not only as the division’s highest scorer but also securing the European Golden Boot. The Poland international also has a year remaining on his contract but has claimed that he will not continue with Bayern next season (via Fabrizio Romano).

Story continues below ad

The 33-year-old reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) has a verbal agreement with FC Barcelona but the two clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee.

Robert Lewandowski could be a worthy addition to Klopp's Liverpool side

Mohamed Salah is not the only Reds star whose future is up in the air right now. As per Fabrizio Romano, Salah’s partner in crime Sadio Mane also wishes to leave the club in the summer. If both superstars leave the club in the same window, Liverpool could have a hard time fighting on all fronts next season.

Assuming both superstars leave, Jurgen Klopp will only have Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, and Fabio Carvalho at his disposal next season. There is plenty of quality there, of course. However, these players are yet to prove they are consistent and dependable goalscorers.

Laureus @LaureusSport



Off it, in his role as a On the pitch, @lewy_official scored 41 goals in the 2020/21 @Bundesliga_DE season for @FCBayern , surpassing Gerd Muller's recordOff it, in his role as a @UNICEF ambassador he has visited refugee camps in Syria and made donations to help families on the ground in Ukraine On the pitch, @lewy_official scored 41 goals in the 2020/21 @Bundesliga_DE season for @FCBayern, surpassing Gerd Muller's record Off it, in his role as a @UNICEF ambassador he has visited refugee camps in Syria and made donations to help families on the ground in Ukraine https://t.co/LJJpXcJino

If the team’s two leading scorers in the 2021-22 season depart, Klopp will have to bring in a lethal center-forward to make up the numbers. Lewandowski, who has scored 344 goals in all competitions for Bayern (374 appearances), could be the ideal replacement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far