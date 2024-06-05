"He would make fun of him" – Juventus star on how Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to players not eating the 'right' way

Juventus star Mattia Perin has opened up on the experience of sharing a dressing room with Portugal and Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing his reaction to teammates not eating well.

During a recent interaction with Akos Podcast, Perin was asked to reminisce about his early days at Juventus. He replied (h/t Juvefc.com):

"When I arrived at [my first] training [session at Juventus], [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Leonardo] Bonucci, [Sami] Khedira, and [Mario] Mandzukic were in the gym working before the session. And if you see these champions doing it, you follow suit."

Hailing the ex-Real Madrid man as an athlete, the 31-year-old added:

"Ronaldo is an exemplary professional, a source of inspiration. He worked really hard and was always competitive in training. It's incredible after everything he had achieved. I remember that when he saw someone eating the way he didn't think was right, he would make fun of him."

Opining on representing Juventus, the Italian shot-stopper concluded:

"I am someone who lives in the present. Maybe next year , I will say that I want to play with more continuity. To date, the biggest incentive is playing for this shirt, at one of the strongest teams in the world. Every match is important. When you arrive, you embrace the culture and history to become an integral part of the club."

Perin, who moved to Juventus from Genoa for around €16 million in the summer of 2018, has kept 22 shutouts in 47 overall matches for his club. He played alongside Ronaldo, who helped the Bianconeri lift two Serie A titles, seven times at Juventus in the 2018-19 term.

Pundit asserts star has dethroned Cristiano Ronaldo as one of best footballers in world

Speaking on TNT Sports, Rangers great Ally McCoist asserted that Kylian Mbappe has overtaken Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the better footballer now. He said (h/t Eurosport):

"Mbappe is arguably one of the best players, if not the best player in the world, at this moment. He has taken over the mantle from [Lionel] Messi and Ronaldo. His main assets are goalscoring and his pace, there is no doubt that, and he has got it in bundles."

Mbappe, who will join Real Madrid on a free transfer after penning a five-year deal next month, was in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain last season. He recorded 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 total appearances.

A 77-cap France international, Mbappe will next feature for his national team in an international friendly clash against Luxembourg on June 5.