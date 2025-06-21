"He could make a real difference at Manchester United" - Pundit asks Red Devils to hijack Chelsea's move for star forward

Former player Didi Hamann has urged Manchester United to hijack Chelsea's move for Jamie Gittens. The pundit believes the Borussia Dortmund star would do better at Old Trafford but will be lost in the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to InstantWithdrawalBettingSites.com, Hamann opined that Gittens was a great talent, but Niko Kovac is not bringing out the best in him at Dortmund. He added that the Englishman should look for a move to United, saying (via GOAL):

"I think Borussia Dortmund has been a great place for Jamie Gittens, he played a huge role and scored goals and got assists, but that stopped when Niko Kovac came in. Chelsea will be fully aware of that, the player has made it clear he wants to leave but he is under contract, I would say that Dortmund are not in the strongest position because the manager wants hardworking players and Gittens isn't that type of player."

He added:

"I think he will leave Dortmund but they won't get the money they want. Chelsea have an abundance of players, I think he could make a real difference at Manchester United, he is young but he has stood out and I think that might be the player for them to chase."

Enzo Maresca's side have been chasing Gittens this summer and made multiple bids before the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. However, they could not agree on terms with Borussia Dortmund, but are still interested.

Borussia Dortmund hold talks with Jamie Gittens amid Chelsea target

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl spoke to the media this week and addressed Chelsea's interest in Jamie Gittens. He said the Englishman is an important part of the squad and that they do not know if the winger will stay at the club after the FIFA Club World Cup.

He said (via GOAL):

"We've had one or two conversations with Jamie in the last few days. He's professional enough to know that he has to perform. That's part of his nature. Jamie will still be very important for us in this tournament. We'll see what happens after that. But I don't have a negative opinion of him."

Manchester United are not linked with Jamie Gittens but are in talks to sign a right-winger. The Red Devils are looking to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and have made bids for the Cameroon star this summer.

