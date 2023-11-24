"He makes me a better manager" - Pep Guardiola makes Jurgen Klopp claim ahead of Man City's PL clash against Liverpool

Ahead of his team's mouthwatering top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday (November 25), Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed his opposite counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

Guardiola's side are atop the standings with 28 points from 12 games, winning nine times. Meanwhile, Klopp's Reds are just a point behind in second with 27 points.

Guardiola and Klopp are widely regarded as two of the best tacticians in the English top flight at the moment. The Spaniard said in his pre-match press conference that Klopp has helped him become a better manager since their Bundesliga days (as per Manchester Evening News):

"He made me better, part of when you are many years in this business, him and his teams, here and Dortmund always been big rivals, good games for both, positive approach and always attractive.

"He made me a better manager through his teams, and, of course, the way we play is good with the transtiions, the runs, they are a fantastic team, a top side, no doubt."

While the Cityzens have lost twice in the league this season, the Reds have faltered just once. Both sides are expected to be heavily involved in what's expected to be a tight title race.

City are seeking an unprecedented Premier League four-peat, while Liverpool are looking to win their first league title in four years, second overall in the Premier League era.

What is Man City boss Pep Guardiola's record against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has locked horns 20 times across competitions with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The Spaniard has a losing 8-7 record against Klopp, though.

Guardiola has won his last two meetings with Jurgen Klopp's side, winning 4-1 at home in the league in April and 3-2 in the fourth round of the EFL Cup. Before that, Klopp had three straight wins against Guardiola's side in as many different competitions.

Guardiola's side are coming off a historic treble-winning campaign in 2022-23 and look poised for another impressive season. They're also atop their UEFA Champions League group, winning all four games to qualify for the knockouts.