“He makes very difficult things look very easy” – Gary Neville compares ‘unplayable’ Erling Haaland with 3 great players he came across during his career

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland proved his worth in the Premier League on Sunday (October 2) with a fabulous hat-trick against Manchester United at the Etihad. Following the Norwegian's electric performance, former Red Devils defender Gary Neville couldn't help but compare him with three of the greatest players he came across during his playing days.

Haaland was unstoppable against United, scoring three goals within 40 minutes either side of the interval to lead Manchester City to a 6-3 win over their local rivals. Neville has said that the 22-year-old made things look easy with the way he ran riot against the Red Devils.

“We're in the presence of something really special and I think we know that with the numbers he's hit at the start of this season," Neville wrote for Sky Sports. "He makes very difficult things look very easy.

“He's unplayable. That's the takeaway from the game. Obviously, well done to Manchester City and we've seen some fantastic players at this club with Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Sergio Aguero - many great players. But this player has the ability to be something that peaks everything."

Neville commented on Haaland's personality, describing him as a confident yet humble player following a 30-minute long conversation with the striker in midweek.

“I didn't expect him to be anything other than what he was when I met him in midweek," the former Manchester United defender said. "He's confident but humble. He was relaxed. There were no problems with him. … he was an hour late! But I enjoyed speaking with him for half an hour.

Neville then compared the Manchester City forward with Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario and Cristiano Ronaldo - three great players he came up for or against during his playing days.

“When you think of Zinedine Zidane, the Brazilian Ronaldo, the Portuguese Ronaldo - those types of players who I came across during my career when I felt they were on another level - that's what we're seeing here,” the Englishman said.

Erling Haaland off to brilliant start in Premier League

Erling Haaland is making the Premier League look like child's play.

Erling Haaland is proving to be too much for the Premier League with his explosive start to life in the English top flight. The 22-year-old marked his debut in the division with a fabulous brace against West Ham United in August.

Since then, he has recorded 12 more goals in the league, raising his tally to an unbelievable 14 strikes and three assists in eight appearances. He also has three goals in two UEFA Champions League games for Manchester City this season.

Erling Haaland is the first player in Premier League history to score three consecutive Premier League hat-tricks in home games. He now has four more goals than any player after eight games in the English top flight.

