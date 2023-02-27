“He makes a huge difference for us" - Marcus Rashford hails Manchester United star after incredible win in Carabao Cup final

Marcus Rashford hailed teammate Casemiro after Manchester United's Carabao Cup win against Newcastle United on Sunday (26 February).

The Brazil international won 18 trophies during his time at Real Madrid, before arriving at Old Trafford for a fee of £70 million including add-ons last summer. Clearly, the four-time UEFA Champions League winner hasn't been devoid of success during his career.

Yet the jubilation on his face after the Red Devils' win against the Toons showed just how much a first trophy at his new club meant to him. Casemiro played a major role in their memorable win at Wembley.

He scored the opening goal of the game, won eight out of 12 duels, made six recoveries and won three tackles against the Magpies. Sven Botman's own goal six minutes from the half-time whistle handed United a comfortable 2-0 lead.

A goalless second half meant the Red Devils laid hands on their first trophy since their UEFA Europa League triumph in 2017. Speaking after the game, Rashford, whose effort directly caused Botman's own goal, said (h/t the Athletic):

"He makes a huge difference for us. His leadership and experience in big games is essential. Speaking to some of the other forward lads and we have all said that when he is on the pitch, we can all feel the sense of security behind us which is so important. I’m buzzing for him today."

Casemiro, 31, has shown no signs of decline and has been a regular feature in manager Erik ten Hag's starting XI. The former Sao Paulo midfielder has registered five goals and as many assists in 33 games across competitions for Manchester United this term.

Newcastle United boss gives verdict on Carabao Cup final heartbreak vs Manchester United

Cup finals showcase a contrast of emotions after the full-time whistle. While one team frolics in ecstasy, the other side drowns in gloom.

It was no different when Manchester United beat Newcastle United in this year's Carabao Cup final at Wembley. The Red Devils ended a 69-month-long wait for silverware.

The Magpies, meanwhile, last lifted a trophy in 2017, when they won the Championship. Speaking after the loss against Manchester United, a distraught Eddie Howe said (h/t the Guardian):

"I am proud of the players. We were really good between both boxes but in the boxes are where games are won and lost. Defensively we didn’t get the big moments right and weren’t clinical enough.

"We are desperately disappointed but we are desperate to get back here and win a trophy. To see the supporters disappointed hurts badly."

Newcastle fans still have a major reason to be optimistic. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by five points but have two games in hand.

