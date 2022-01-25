“He makes one movement and that’s it" - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink points out flaw in Chelsea star's game and suggests he might not be 100% fit

Former Chelsea forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has given his opinion on star striker Romelu Lukaku and why he thinks the Belgian has been struggling of late.

Speaking after Chelsea's 2-0 win against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, Hasselbaink broke down Lukaku's performance and criticized his lack of effort on the pitch. He said:

"He makes one movement and that’s it. He doesn’t make two movements consecutively. That’s what you need to do to get free, especially when you’re playing against Premier League defenders. The really good strikers, they make three movements to get that yard free. He doesn’t do that enough That might be that he’s not 100% fit yet and it looks like he’s not 100% fit yet and it might also be that he needs a goal to just lift him up and to do all those things.”

The Dutchman also offered Lukaku advice on what he thinks the Belgian should do to get out of the rut he is currently in. He said:

“I think he needs to work on more fitness, more runs and he needs to do more off the ball. I would play him every match, he needs goals, he needs goals to feel better."

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh Romelu Lukaku talked rubbish in interviews like he was the best striker in world football. He told us he would apologise on the pitch. All he does is hold us back, doesn't even move. Another disgraceful performance. Romelu Lukaku talked rubbish in interviews like he was the best striker in world football. He told us he would apologise on the pitch. All he does is hold us back, doesn't even move. Another disgraceful performance. https://t.co/MVA1ciofzp

Lukaku has only managed to score eight goals in 21 games across all competitions this season. The Belgian has also failed to find the net in any of his last five consecutive games. It's safe to say that the striker has failed to live up to Blues fans' expectations following his €115 million move from Inter Milan last summer.

"He’s stopped even doing the basics" - Roy Keane on Chelsea star Lukaku

Lukaku in action for Chelsea

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane also gave his opinion on Lukaku's struggles at Chelsea. He said:

"It’s amazing, we talk about a player of his quality, the CV he’s got and we’re saying he might be lacking a bit of confidence. He’s a human being and he probably does need a goal but he’d also go back to the basics… he’s stopped even doing the basics.”

Adam @CFCMethod Lukaku quite literally offers absolutely nothing besides a possible potential 5-10 yard tap in. Other than that, there’s nothing more he really offers. Awful. Lukaku quite literally offers absolutely nothing besides a possible potential 5-10 yard tap in. Other than that, there’s nothing more he really offers. Awful.

