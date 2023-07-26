"He makes the right decision 100 percent of the time" – Inter Miami attacker says 'it's a dream come true' to play alongside Lionel Messi 

Inter Miami star Robert Taylor has heaped praise on Lionel Messi following their 4-0 Leagues Cup win over Atlanta United at the DRV PNK Stadium on Tuesday (July 25).

The Herons registered their second win on the trot since the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker's debut earlier last week. They defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 on July 22, courtesy of an injury time free-kick winner from the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner.

Gerardo Martino's side eased past Atlanta United in front of their home crowd on Tuesday, boosting their confidence. Messi bagged a brace inside 22 minutes, while Taylor scored twice on either side of the break.

After the end of their recent contest, Taylor shared his thoughts on his combination play with the diminutive Argentine. He said (h/t Mirror):

"I think we found spaces in behind pretty well. We had good balance whenever Leo had the ball, creates a lot of space for everyone else."

Showering praise on the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, Taylor added:

"I think everyone sees what he does. He can truly do everything. He makes the right decision 100 percent of the time. Most of the time, he finds a teammate in space.

"He's the best player in the world, this is what he does regularly. It's a dream come true to play with him."

Messi, who arrived on a free transfer after departing PSG last month, has opened his new chapter at Inter Miami with a bang. He has scored three goals and laid out one assist in just 114 minutes of action so far.

In the last campaign, the Argentine guided PSG to Ligue 1 glory and the Trophee des Champions. He registered an impressive 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across all competitions for Luis Enrique's outfit.

Lionel Messi showcased his true powers in Inter Miami full debut against Atlanta United

A 10-time La Liga winner and a four-time UEFA Champions League winner, Lionel Messi put on an exhibition of his powers during his full debut for Inter Miami earlier this week. He netted twice and created a Robert Taylor goal in 78 minutes of action against Atlanta United.

Prior to being replaced by Robbie Robinson, the 36-year-old registered three shots on target and hit the woodwork once. He also completed two dribbles with a 100% success rate and had 66 touches of the ball.

In his first start for Inter Miami, the 175-cap Argentina international also showcased his fine playmaking abilities. He completed 46 passes, including three key passes, with a 82% accuracy against the Five Stripes.