“He makes it sound so easy, he’s a joke” – Arsenal defender Rob Holding names Man City star as his favorite in Premier League

Arsenal defender Rob Holding recently named Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as his favorite player in the Premier League.

The English centre-back has still been captivated by the magic De Bruyne produces on the pitch. Holding appeared on the Timbsy YouTube channel where he said (via Manchester City News):

“He makes it sound so easy, he’s a joke. The last couple of years he’s been my favourite Premier League player to watch. He’s just special."

He added:

“He is quick and he never stops running, that’s why he’s always red faced. By the 60th minute, it’s like stages, I’ve seen pictures of his face where he gets redder and redder and redder as he gets towards the end of the game, it’s non-stop.”

Since joining Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has established himself as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. The 32-year-old is renowned for his creativity and is heralded as the 'complete footballer' by many.

The Belgium international has scored 96 goals and provided 153 assists in 358 appearances across all competitions. He has also won 14 major trophies for City, including the treble last season.

Unfortunately, De Bruyne is set to miss four months of action due to a hamstring injury. His absence is likely to be a massive blow for Pep Guardiola and Co. in the coming weeks.

Declan Rice reflects upon his first few weeks at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice recently reflected upon his first few weeks at the Emirates after helping the Gunners beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on August 21.

Rice became the most expensive English player of all time on July 15, signing a long-term contract with the Gunners for £105 million. He made his debut against Manchester City in the 2023 FA Community Shield final, winning his first piece of silverware for the club.

Since then, the 24-year-old has started in Arsenal's opening two Premier League victories against Nottingham Forest (2-1) and Crystal Palace (1-0). He spoke to the club's media after the latter and gave his verdict on his tenure at the club so far (via Arsenal's official website):

“I take it every day as it comes. I keep trying to listen, trying to focus, building relationships with my teammates on the pitch, and obviously doing what the manager wants of me. I think if I stick to those plans I’ll be just fine in an Arsenal shirt."

He added:

“I can’t speak highly enough of the club, the energy around the place, the feel-good factor of the fans, you can just feel it. When we’ve come out for the warm-up, it’s pretty much already full and at the end they’re singing the manager’s name."

"They’re buzzing with the three points, and so are we as players. We’ve got to keep doing that. Six points after two games, it’s a good start and we’ve got to keep pushing.”

The Gunners next face Fulham at home on August 26.