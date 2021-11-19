"He makes things easy” – Neymar reveals the best player in training at PSG

Neymar has named Lionel Messi as the most impressive player in training at PSG. The Brazilian also claimed that the former Barcelona star 'makes things easy'.

PSG recently had one of the best transfer windows for any club in the summer. The Ligue 1 giants bolstered their ranks by signing the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Having built a star-studded squad, Mauricio Pochettino and Co. have set their eyes on getting their hands on the Champions League this season. They are also keen to reclaim the Ligue 1 title they lost to Lille last term.

Being a star-studded squad, PSG's training sessions are thought to be highly competitive. While the standard in training is always expected to be high at the Ligue 1 club, Neymar has revealed that Messi stands out from the rest.

The Brazilian also claimed that his former Barcelona team-mate 'makes things easy'. He said:

"Messi, he makes things easy and makes them beautiful", Neymar told Oh My Goal.

B/R Football @brfootball Messi is back in PSG training with his teammates.



The vibes 🤗 Messi is back in PSG training with his teammates.The vibes 🤗 https://t.co/E7dB9JAiNf

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer. The Argentina international has struggled with niggling injuries since moving to Paris and has been restricted to just five league appearances so far.

Despite his early struggles, Messi appears to have made quite an impression in the PSG camp. It remains to be seen what he can do for the club once he regains momentum.

Neymar reveals Champions League dream with PSG

Neymar named Messi as the most impressive player in training at PSG. The Brazilian also expressed his desire to win the Champions League with the Parisians next year.

The former Barcelona star revealed he is keen to help PSG win the Champions League by scoring a goal, along with Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Neymar went on to predict that Pochettino's side will win next year's Champions League trophy, with all three of them on the scoresheet. He said:

"All three of us [Neymar, Messi and Mbappe are going to score]. We're going to win 3-1 with a goal from each of us! I don't care [against who]. Against anyone. As long as Paris win, I'm happy!"

Oh My Goal @OhMyGoalUS Who has the most success with the ladies?

Who talks the most on the pitch?

Who takes the best penalties?



Neymar reveals all in the "Mbappé, Neymar or Messi" interview 😂 Who has the most success with the ladies?Who talks the most on the pitch?Who takes the best penalties?Neymar reveals all in the "Mbappé, Neymar or Messi" interview 😂 https://t.co/UOKEQERcqI

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Champions League is a trophy that PSG have been craving for a long time. It remains to be seen if Pochettino and Co. will deliver for the club this time around.

Edited by Parimal