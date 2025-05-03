"He makes things happen" - Didi Hamann urges Liverpool to sign Arsenal top target 

Didi Hamann has urged Liverpool to hijack Arsenal's move to sign Nico Williams. The former Reds star believes that the winger would be ideal for the Anfield side as they get to improve their squad.

Ad

Speaking to CoinCasino, Hamann pointed out that the Reds should focus on getting a striker at all costs. However, he feels that Williams is a player they should not think twice about before signing him. He said via Metro:

"When it comes to Nico Williams, Arsenal might well be priced out as we know they are not keen to be big spenders. Arsenal have bought Declan Rice but that hasn't been followed, otherwise they may have brought a winger in already. For Liverpool, I think centre forward should be a priority, but there's no question that Nico Williams is a brilliant player."

Ad

Trending

"He makes things happen, he creates chances out of nothing and there'll be a lot of takers. The fact that Liverpool have won the league enhances their chance of signing him because it's one of the biggest prizes in football. Liverpool have a chance, but he won't be short of takers."

Nico Williams has a £48 million release clause in his contract amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Spaniard is reportedly looking for £400,000 per week in wages.

Ad

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and assisted as many times in his 28 LaLiga matches this season. He has another five goals and two assists in 13 UEFA Europa League matches.

Arsenal keen on signing Liverpool target, David Ornstein reported earlier this year

David Ornstein spoke to The Athletic earlier this year and confirmed that Arsenal were keen on signing Nico Williams. The reporter added that Mikel Arteta wanted him in the January window too and said via GiveMeSport:

Ad

"Arteta loves Nico Williams. It's a long term admiration. He would have liked to have signed him in the past. He would really like to sign him in this January transfer window, but we all would like things in life that we can't have, and there is a good chance that he can't have Nico Williams because of the finances involved. He has a release clause that is active as we speak, which is just shy of 60 million euros."

Nico Williams has been a long-term target for Barcelona and Manchester City. Both sides looked to lure the Spaniard away last summer, along with PSG, but failed to get him to leave his boyhood club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More