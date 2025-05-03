"He makes things happen" - Didi Hamann urges Liverpool to sign Arsenal top target 

Didi Hamann has urged Liverpool to hijack Arsenal's move to sign Nico Williams. The former Reds star believes that the winger would be ideal for the Anfield side as they get to improve their squad.
Speaking to CoinCasino, Hamann pointed out that the Reds should focus on getting a striker at all costs. However, he feels that Williams is a player they should not think twice about before signing him. He said via Metro:
"When it comes to Nico Williams, Arsenal might well be priced out as we know they are not keen to be big spenders. Arsenal have bought Declan Rice but that hasn't been followed, otherwise they may have brought a winger in already. For Liverpool, I think centre forward should be a priority, but there's no question that Nico Williams is a brilliant player."
"He makes things happen, he creates chances out of nothing and there'll be a lot of takers. The fact that Liverpool have won the league enhances their chance of signing him because it's one of the biggest prizes in football. Liverpool have a chance, but he won't be short of takers."
Nico Williams has a £48 million release clause in his contract amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Spaniard is reportedly looking for £400,000 per week in wages.
The 22-year-old has scored five goals and assisted as many times in his 28 LaLiga matches this season. He has another five goals and two assists in 13 UEFA Europa League matches.
Arsenal keen on signing Liverpool target, David Ornstein reported earlier this year
David Ornstein spoke to The Athletic earlier this year and confirmed that Arsenal were keen on signing Nico Williams. The reporter added that Mikel Arteta wanted him in the January window too and said via GiveMeSport:
"Arteta loves Nico Williams. It's a long term admiration. He would have liked to have signed him in the past. He would really like to sign him in this January transfer window, but we all would like things in life that we can't have, and there is a good chance that he can't have Nico Williams because of the finances involved. He has a release clause that is active as we speak, which is just shy of 60 million euros."
Nico Williams has been a long-term target for Barcelona and Manchester City. Both sides looked to lure the Spaniard away last summer, along with PSG, but failed to get him to leave his boyhood club.