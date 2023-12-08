“He makes things tick up there” - Kevin Campbell describes ‘smart’ Arsenal star as glue that keeps Gunners together

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has lavished praise on Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus, claiming that the striker is the 'glue' who keeps things together at the team.

These comments came after the Gunners managed to defeat Luton Town 4-3 in dramatic fashion on Tuesday (December 5). During this fixture, the former Manchester City man got on the scoresheet, getting on the end of Ben White's looping delivery (45').

He also provided Kai Havertz an assist in the 60th minute, holding off a Hatters defender and playing it into the path of the midfielder, who made it 3-3. Praising Jesus' all-round ability, Campbell told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room):

"Being an ex-centre-forward, you know where I’m coming from here, how good was Jesus for the equaliser? Using his body strength and then keeping composed to stick it in for Havertz. That was great for me.”

He added:

"Listen, there are many Arsenal fans that have talked about new strikers etc. But I think this team with Jesus in it, Jesus is the glue. He makes things tick up there. And you know what he’s not the biggest but he’s strong and he’s smart and he scored, assisted for Kai Havertz."

Following Kai Havertz's strike, Declan Rice scored a dramatic 97th-minute header to break Luton hearts and hand the Gunners all three points on the night.

During the aforementioned fixture, Jesus managed an impressive 91% passing accuracy, made five key passes and created one big chance. He also drew one foul, while making one tackle and interception each.

After this result, Arsenal remain on top of the Premier League, having racked up 36 points from 15 matches. They're two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

Looking at Gabriel Jesus' numbers since his arrival at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus (via Getty Images)

Although Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is a fan favorite, he's endured his fair share of struggles since joining the Emirates outfit from Manchester City for a reported £45 million.

Following his arrival in the summer of 2022, Jesus made 33 appearances across all competitions last season, bagging 11 goals and eight assists. Unfortunately, the striker missed 17 matches for club and country due to a knee injury.

Fitness seems to be of concern when it comes to the Brazilian, who has already remained absent for 10 matches this season, courtesy of knee and hamstring problems. In the 2023/24 campaign, he's managed 15 appearances across competitions, bagging six goals and three assists so far.