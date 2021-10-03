“He makes them tick” - Paul Merson names Chelsea’s unsung hero

Paul Merson has picked Mason Mount as Chelsea's unsung hero. The Blues have a star studded squad but have struggled in Mason Mount's absence in the last few weeks.

The England international came off the bench in Chelsea's 3-1 victory against Southampton on Saturday and will look to play a huge role for Thomas Tuchel's side in the coming months.

Writing in his Daily Star column before Chelsea's match against Southampton, Merson said:

“It will help when Mason Mount comes back. It’s no coincidence they’ve lost both the games he’s missed. He’s Chelsea’s unsung hero and makes them tick.”

Mount was one of the most consistent players last season and played a crucial role in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League triumph as well. Versatile and dependable, Mount's return to fitness will definitely add another dimension to Chelsea's midfield.

"Chelsea players are looking for Lukaku too much" - Merson agrees with Antonio Conte's views on Lukaku

Chelsea will be hoping Romelu Lukaku scores plenty of goals this season

Former Inter and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said the Blues were struggling to get the best out of Romelu Lukaku and Merson agreed with the Italian tactician:

“Antonio Conte is right about Chelsea – they’re not getting the best out of Romelu Lukaku. Conte was saying this week that his old club are still trying to figure things out with Lukaku and I think he’s right.

“I think the Chelsea players are looking for Lukaku too much. Sometimes they are ignoring a better ball when the one to Lukaku is just not on. Teams are sussing that out and overloading that, making it harder for him to get the ball in dangerous positions.

“Lukaku is too focused on feeling defenders and backing in as well. He needs to get a bit cuter around the box with his flick-ons and lay-offs. Lukaku is still going to score bundles of goals for them. They just need to find better patterns of play.”

Sripad @falsewinger Last two games have shown how important Mason Mount is to this Chelsea team.



Chelsea next get back to action against Brentford after the international break. The Blues have one of the most complete squads in Europe and will be looking to improve their performances after the international break.

With players like Mason Mount returning to fitness and superstars like Romelu Lukaku settling in, Chelsea will be confident of challenging for major trophies this season.

