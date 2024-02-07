"He is a manager who’s achieved a lot" - Liverpool urged by pundit to appoint 53-year-old as Jurgen Klopp replacement

ESPN pundit Ian Darke has advised Liverpool to target Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as Jurgen Klopp's successor.

Klopp has announced that he's leaving the Reds at the end of the season. The German will bring an end to a hugely successful nine-year reign at Anfield.

Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Klopp. The Spaniard is overseeing an unbeaten Bundesliga season at BayArena.

However, Darke thinks the Merseysiders' hierarchy should consider Simeone who has been in charge of Atleti since December 2022. He feels the Argentine has the winning CV to take the job (via TBR Football):

"I wasn’t suggesting for a minute that Diego Simeone should be the next manager of Liverpool, not at all. But they keep telling us it’s a data driven process measured against resources. They worked out when they hired Klopp, I think it was 12 or 14 of his 16 seasons he’s overachieved as a manager."

Simeone has guided Atletico to two La Liga titles, two UEFA Super Cups, two UEFA Europa Leagues, and the Copa del Rey trophy during his reign. He took Los Colchoneros to the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2014, losing 4-1 to Real Madrid.

Darke touched on this while assessing Simeone as a candidate to replace Klopp at Liverpool:

"If you look at Simeone, Atletico Madrid with Real Madrid and Barcelona to play, he’s got them to two Champions League finals, he’s won the title a couple of times, he’s won the Europa League, he’s operated at the top level for a decade."

He added:

"So, though you might not like his style and the perception is of an ugly dark arts team, he is a manager who’s achieved a lot."

Simeone signed a new three-year contract extension at the Wanda Metropolitano in November 2023. That deal expires in 2027 and he is currently overseeing a fine season with Atleti.

The Anfield faithful may have reservations about the Argentine tactician becoming Klopp's successor. He's obviously a proven winner but his playing philosophy can sometimes leave much to be admired.

Liverpool boss Klopp gave a glowing verdict of Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone knocked Jurgen Klopp's Reds out of the Champions League in 2020.

Klopp and Simeone met in the Champions League group stages during the 2020/21 campaign. His side beat the La Liga giants both home and away, getting revenge after being eliminated by Atleti in the last 16 of the previous season's competition.

However, Liverpool's beloved coach had high praise for Simeone at the time displaying his respect for his managerial counterpart. He said (via Football 365):

"I respect [Simeone] a lot. We don’t know each other but I respect what he is doing at Atletico, absolutely exceptional against strong sides year after year. Really impressive."

Simeone has overseen 392 wins in 660 games in charge at the Wanda Metropolitano. He is a ruthless manager whose passion is encapsulated by his players.