"He manages to be decisive, even in key moments" – Pundit claims France winger is better than Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah

Former LOSC Lille star Rio Mavuba has insisted France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Ousmane Dembele is a better footballer than Egypt and Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah.

Dembele, who left Barcelona to join PSG for close to £43 million in 2023, has been in excellent form since the turn of the year. He has netted two hat-tricks for his club in 2025, helping them sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Ahead of PSG's UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg contest against Liverpool at Parc des Princes this Wednesday, Mavuba was asked to pick between Dembele and Salah. He replied (h/t X/@footmercato):

"Today, I'm taking Ousmane Dembele. Why? Because he's taking a step up and he's younger. But even in a coaching sense, I'm still taking Dembele because he manages to be decisive, even in key moments."

So far this season, Dembele has found the back of the opposition net 26 times in 33 matches across competitions for PSG. The 27-year-old has also recorded six assists in 2174 minutes of action for the Parisians so far.

Salah, on the other hand, is widely considered to be a Ballon d'Or favourite right now. The 33-year-old has contributed a staggering 30 goals and 22 assists in just 39 total outings for the Reds in the ongoing campaign.

Pundit heaps special praise on Liverpool star

Speaking recently to the Daily Mail, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness singled out Alexis Mac Allister for praise and revealed that he is a big admirer of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. He said (h/t Metro):

"I've long believed that the best footballers come from Argentina. Maybe it's something to do with the migration of so many Italians there, combined with the natural Latin flair and aggression but, whatever the ingredients, they make for excellent footballers and this guy is my current favourite. It's no wonder his teammates used to rib him about being Jurgen Klopp's 'son'."

Souness, who helped Liverpool lift 16 trophies from 1978 to 1984, added:

"It would be difficult for any manager not to favour him. He looks like he has the best of attitudes. I bet the manager never has to speak to him. He is brave, full of endeavour and has a fantastic appetite for doing the hard yards. I like him best when he is pushing further forward making mischief. I'm an enormous fan. The £35 million plus add-ons looks like the bargain of recent times."

Mac Allister, 26, has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in 84 outings across competitions for Liverpool since leaving Brighton & Hove Albion.

The right-footed midfielder has a contract until June 2028 at the Reds.

