"He has Manchester United blood running through his veins" - Former presenter wants Gary Neville to become Red Devils manager

Des Lynam has urged Gary Neville to take over as the Manchester United manager. He believes the Red Devils legend would be the only person who can turn things around for the club.

In his Telegraph column, Lynam wrote that Neville has the club's best interest at heart and will be doing everything he can to get them back to their best. He urged the Englishman to take a break from his media duties and venture into coaching to help his former club.

Lynam wrote:

"Neville would still be the best man for the job. He has Manchester United blood running through his veins. He is deeply hurt by the club’s present predicament. He has a powerful personality and would be a strong presence in the dressing room. Oh and the money men had better watch out, Neville is an astute business man."

"My plea to him was over three years ago but as the men with their furrowed brows took their temporary residence in the United dugout, Neville has remained the best candidate, in my mind," he added.

Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, has laughed off the suggestions from Des Lynam. The Liverpool legend posted a bunch of laughing emojis in the comments of the Instagram post of the article.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville unlikely to become a manager again

Gary Neville was appointed as the manager of Valencia over a decade ago and was sacked after failing to find at the Spanish club. He has never got back to the touchline and has been working with the media since.

He spoke about his experience on the Stick to Football podcast last year and said:

"After a couple months into the job at Valencia, I remember looking at myself in the mirror one morning and thinking that I looked ill. I remember we played three times against Athletic Bilbao, in the Europa League quarter-final and in a league game, and Ernesto Valverde was the coach – he played a different system that I thought he would and then he changed during the game, and I remember thinking that I was nowhere near that level."

Gary Neville managed Valencia for 28 matches and finished with 10 goals and 11 losses. The Manchester United legend was thrashed 0-7 by Barcelona and was sacked after a 0-2 loss to Celta Vigo at home.

