"He should mark an era at the club" - Xavi rubbishes claims that Barcelona could sell Manchester United target this summer 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has rubbished the claims that Manchester United reported target Frenkie de Jong could be sold this summer.

As per Spanish media outlet Sport, the Catalan giants are aware of the fact that Manchester United could make a move for the midfielder this summer. The Red Devils are expected to pursue their interest in the Dutchman following the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager.

Ten Hag and De Jong had a memorable association together at Ajax before the midfielder made his mega-money move to Barcelona in 2019. Ten Hag is now interested in a potential renewal with de Jong at Old Trafford next season.

However, Barcelona manager Xavi has ruled out selling the Netherlands international. The Spaniard has also tipped de Jong to mark an era for the Blaugrana.

During his press conference ahead of the game against Rayo Vallacano, the 42-year-old said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“He is a very important player for me, for the club and for the team. Due to his quality and conditions, he should mark an era at the club."

Xavi has claimed that the Manchester United target has been top-notch since his arrival. The Barcelona legend has also backed 24-year-old to become one of the best midfielders in years to come. He said:

“He is at a very good level since I arrived and he has to continue scoring goals, assisting, being the protagonist. He could be one of the best midfielders in the world. If it were up to me, he would continue here for many more years.”

Manchester United must now look for an alternative of the Barcelona midfielder

Manchester United desperately need to bolster their midfield ranks and de Jong could have been the perfect signing for them. The Dutchman has previously worked under ten Hag and would have fitted seamlessly into his system.

However, with the 24-year-old looking unattainable from Barcelona, they must look elsewhere now to identify alternative targets.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick recently claimed that a massive overhaul could be on the cards at Old Trafford this summer. However, signing many players in a short span of time could prove to be an uphill task for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag needs to ensure that his recruitment this summer is flawless if he has to bring the club back to their usual heights once again.

