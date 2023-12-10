"He may as well retire", "Made of glass" - Chelsea fans react as Reece James gets subbed off after reportedly picking up injury against Everton

In a turn of events that has left Chelsea supporters disheartened, club captain Reece James had to leave the pitch prematurely during the clash against Everton on December 10. The talented defender's time on the field was cut short, lasting less than half an hour, before a reported injury compelled him to withdraw.

This latest setback is a continuation of James' struggle with injuries, which has been all too familiar in his career. The beginning of this season saw him sidelined due to similar concerns after he was subbed off in the first game against Liverpool.

James had only recently made his return to the starting lineup after another setback. This comeback followed a suspension and coincided with Chelsea's disappointing loss to Manchester United.

His recurring hamstring issue, which first surfaced in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the start of the season, seems to have reared its head again against Everton. While some speculated it was an illness, the match commentators relayed that James has suffered a hamstring injury.

The Blues' fan base took to X to express their frustrations and concerns as one fan wrote:

"He may as well retire, trent clears him"

Another added:

"This guy is made of glass"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Chelsea's challenging journey to Everton as they seek to reignite Premier League campaign

The match between Chelsea and Everton did not see a goal during half-time, with the Blues aiming to reinvigorate their Premier League season. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has already faced a turbulent start with a pattern of inconsistent results, which has seen them stumbling in 11th place.

Chelsea's recent 4-1 collapse against Newcastle United was a significant setback, followed by a narrow 3-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. However, this momentary uplift was soon overshadowed by a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

The Blues' recent away performances have been a rollercoaster of outcomes. After securing three consecutive victories on the road, the team experienced a jarring shift, succumbing to back-to-back losses. They now have to face another 45 minutes against an Everton team that's riding high on confidence, fresh off a commanding 3-0 triumph over Newcastle.

Notably, fans in the UK will find themselves unable to watch the game live on television. The clash falls within the traditional 3 pm blackout period in English football.

This longstanding rule, designed to protect attendance at lower league games, means that the match won't be broadcast live in the UK. This means that fans who wish to watch the game will have to rely on alternative means to follow this crucial encounter.