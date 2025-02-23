  • home icon
"He is up there with Messi and Ronaldo", "Just give him the Ballon d'Or" - Fans hail Liverpool star for his 'masterclass' in win over Manchester City

By Silas Sud
Modified Feb 23, 2025 19:07 GMT
Manchester City FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Manchester City FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Fans have praised Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah on X after he had an outstanding performance during their 2-0 against Manchester City. The two sides faced off in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

The Reds broke the deadlock in the 14th minute following Alexis Mac Allister's corner routine straight off the training ground. His low cross was cleverly flicked by Dominik Szoboszlai into the path of Salah, whose effort deflected off Nathan Ake into the back of the net.

The Egyptian King then assisted Szoboszlai in the 37th minute with the latter finishing well to double their advantage. Both Omar Marmoush and Curtis Jones saw their goals ruled out for offside as Liverpool defended valiantly to secure all three points.

also-read-trending Trending

Salah was named the Player of the Match, receiving a match rating of 8.9, per FotMob. The 32-year-old created three chances, landed both his shots on target, completed three out of his four dribbles, and won eight duels. Following his goal and assist against Manchester City, Salah has now garnered 30 goals and 21 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

One Liverpool fan posted:

"Just give Mo Salah the Ballon D’Or at this point"
Another fan stated:

"Mo Salah is up there with Messi and Ronaldo in the top 3 for this generation. We move to Newcastle"
Other fans reacted below:

"Salah he’s from another planet," one fan commented
"I'm sorry hazard was never this good," another added
"Salah is really putting a masterclass in here, my word what a player," one fan tweeted
"It’d be a tragedy if this Salah season doesn’t get him a Ballon d’Or. Numbers like 51 G/A in February shouldn’t even be possible," another chimed in
"We need another title for sure" - Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah makes honest admission following 2-0 win over Manchester City

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has admitted he is keen on winning a second Premier League title with the club following their impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City. The 32-year-old won his first title with the Reds in 2020. However, it came behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the team was unable to celebrate with the Anfield faithful.

Following their win over Manchester City, Salah said (via @AnfieldSector on X):

“It's incredible. It is a very hard place to come. Tough team and incredible manager. They can win any game here. I am glad we won it here. We need another title for sure. We will give it our best.”

When asked if he's in the best form of his tenure with Liverpool, Salah added:

“I don't know. It is opinion. Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now but I prefer now because winning the league, helping the young players, it is special."

The Reds remain at the top of the Premier League table with 64 points from 27 games, 11 points above Arsenal who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Manchester City are in fourth place with 44 points from 26 games.

