"He might help Weghorst" - Paul Scholes wants Manchester United star to start ahead of Antony if Dutch striker is playing

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes recently urged Erik ten Hag to play Facundo Pellistri over Antony on the right wing. Pellistri made his first start for the club in a 1-0 win over Real Betis in the second leg of their Europa League Round-of-16 tie.

The Uruguay international produced a solid performance, ensuring Manchester United avoid any dramatic comeback from Betis to win 5-1 on aggregate and qualify for the Europa League quarter-finals.

Scholes was especially impressed by the youngster's performance and suggested that Ten Hag pick him over Antony as it would help Wout Weghorst prosper up front.

"I think over recent performances he probably deserves his chance," Scholes told BT Sport.

"He came on last week in the game and made the fourth goal by sheer pace down the outside. I think he will be a different player to Antony; I don't think he is as tricky, as fancy and not wanting to cut inside. He is very much an old-fashioned winger with real pace, going down the outside and getting crosses in.

"He might help Weghorst. If Weghorst is the man in the middle, he can provide the cross for him because he is that type of player," he added.

Facundo Pellistri completed 81 percent of his passes, including two long balls, and successfully completed three dribbles and looked eager to get the ball into the box. He also hit the woodwork once to cap off a solid outing.

"For him, it is a step up" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Pellistri

Facundo Pellistri has made seven appearances for Manchester United's first-team this season, six of which have come off the bench. But he has shown flashes of brilliance and looks set to get an extended run in the team during a crucial part of the season.

Ten Hag was happy with the 21-year-old's performances so far and showered him with praise after the win over Real Betis.

"I think he deserved to come in. He had a good training performance, you see him progressing, getting stronger, good game against Leeds, against Betis.

"To start is more difficult, we have seen that, but when the game goes on he came in and got belief. You see his abilities, he had some good dribbles, good runs in behind, and some good crosses, defending, he did his job.

"So I am pretty pleased with his performance. For him, it is a step up. Now it's up to him, to get rhythm and contribute to the team," Erik ten Hag said after the game.

The Uruguayan attacker joined Manchester United in 2020 in an €8.50 million move and spent one-and-a-half seasons at Alaves on loan before returning in 2022.

