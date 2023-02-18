"He might just have to step out" - Arsenal legend wants Mikel Arteta to drop star player for Aston Villa clash

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has urged manager Mikel Arteta to drop Gabriel Martinelli for a couple of games and start Leandro Trossard against Aston Villa on 18 February.

The Brazilian winger has not scored or assisted in his last six league games. He is having a solid season with the Gunners, having scored seven goals and provided three assists in 30 games across competitions.

However, he hasn't been impressive for them in recent matches. Trossard could be an able deputy to compete with Martinelli and let the 21-year-old have some burden taken off his shoulders.

The north London giants signed him from Brighton & Hove Albion in January for a fee of £27 million. He has since scored once in four league games but is yet to make Arteta's starting XI in a Premier League encounter.

Smith, who played as a striker for Arsenal between 1987 and 1995, believes the game against Aston Villa could be the right time to start the Belgium international. He said on the Sky Sports Football Podcast (h/t HITC):

"Leandro Trossard is certainly a player that can come off the bench and have an effect, but also start games. I wonder if he will start at Villa Park now.

"Martinelli hasn’t looked at it, he’s been sensational for most of this season, he covers the ground so quickly and gets through so much work, he might just have to step out for a game or two and Trossard is a more than capable deputy."

Arteta's team have mustered just a single point in their last three league games.

Mikel Arteta gives verdict on Arsenal's title chances before Aston Villa clash

A 3-1 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad on 15 February meant Arsenal were dismantled from the top of the league table.

The Cityzens still have 15 games to play this season and Arsenal have a game in hand which could propel them three points clear at the top. But City have a history of winning close title races and there is a psychological blow in being displaced from the top spot.

Manager Mikel Arteta was asked if it is better to be a hunter than to be hunted in a Premier League title race before the clash against Aston Villa. He responded (h/t Official club website):

"I want to have as many points as possible as early as possible. It’s not about looking at the table, it’s about performing every single day and winning matches.

"What you’ve done so it doesn’t matter - at the end of the day at the end of May you have to have a certain amount of points to win it."

