"He might be licking his lips at this one" - Martin Keown makes claim about Bayern Munich star ahead of Arsenal UCL clash

Former Arsenal centre-back Martin Keown reckons Bayern Munich hitman Harry Kane could be relishing a trip to the Emirates for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Kane, 30, has been in sizzling form since moving from Tottenham Hotspur to the Allianz Arena in the summer on a reported €100 million move. The former Spurs striker has plundered 37 goals and 12 assists in 35 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Bayern recovered from a 1-0 first-leg loss at Lazio to win 4-1 on aggregate in the return to reach the Champions League last-eight. Ahead of Thomas Tuchel's side's trip to north London next month, Keown told the BBC (s per Metro) why Kane could be a huge threat for the Gunners:

"It’s about Arsenal, can they beat Bayern? You look at Harry Kane, the number of goals. He’s scored a whole lot of goals against Arsenal, and he might be licking his lips at this one I think that sets-up for a fantastic opportunity.

"It’s just great now for Arsenal to be back talking about Champions League quarterfinals. It’s a quite remarkable turnaround from an Arsenal point of view. Let’s be respectful. Harry Kane is in incredible form right now, so the Arsenal central defenders … you were there the other night."

The Englishman has netted 14 times in 19 meetings across competitions against the Gunners, the most by any player in the history of the north London derby.

Having already scored 31 times in the Bundesliga this season - where Bayern trail runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points - Kane needs 10 more goals to tie Robert Lewandowski's record for most league strikes in a season.

What happened when Bayern Munich last played Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Bayern Munich have a commanding record against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League, winning seven of their 12 meetings.

Their last meeting with the Gunners came in the Round of 16 of the 2016-17 edition. The Bavarian giants won 5-1 at home in the first leg before repeating the scoreline in the return at the Emirates to complete a resounding 10-2 aggregate win.

Robert Lewandowski was one of four Bayern Munich scorers in the first leg at the Allianz Arena. The Pole - now at Barcelona - was also on target at the Emirates three weeks later.