“He might be one of the players who really benefits from a managerial change” – Ex-Tottenham star names Chelsea player who may benefit from Tuchel exit

Former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes Christian Pulisic can get a fresh start at Chelsea under Graham Potter. He wants the USMNT star to play more with the World Cup coming up in two months.

Pulisic did not enjoy a good time under Thomas Tuchel and often found himself on the bench. The American has made some impact as a substitute but is yet to hit the levels expected from him.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Steve Nicol talking about Christian Pulisic & Thomas Tuchel. Steve Nicol talking about Christian Pulisic & Thomas Tuchel. https://t.co/3McEAXB0PA

While speaking to Betway (via GOAL), Friedel claimed he was hoping Pulisic could make the most of the managerial change at Chelsea. He said:

"From a United States fan perspective, I want Pulisic to play more, and I want him to do well in the World Cup. He may really benefit from Thomas Tuchel leaving, because things weren't going incredibly well on the playing front in terms of starts and minutes on the pitch."

He added:

"Again, I don't know what Graham Potter's views are of him, but he is a new head coach so he is going to give him a chance: I am sure of that at some stage. But he might be one of the players who really benefits from a managerial change."

Chelsea star blasted for statements against Thomas Tuchel

Don Hutchinson has taken shots at Christian Pulisic for his statements against Thomas Tuchel in his upcoming book, 'Christian Pulisic: My Journey So Far'.

The American attacker claimed he managed to score against Real Madrid in the 2020/21 season by not following the advise of the former Chelsea manager.

Sripad @falsewinger



The extract from his book:



nitwiksports.com/?p=9448 Christian Pulisic has claimed that not listening to advice from then Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines helped him score against Real Madrid.The extract from his book: Christian Pulisic has claimed that not listening to advice from then Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines helped him score against Real Madrid. The extract from his book:nitwiksports.com/?p=9448

While speaking on ESPN FC's YouTube channel, Hutchinson said:

"It is ridiculously naive of Christian Pulisic. Alright, it's his book, so he feels as though he's got his little say against Thomas Tuchel, but is he not naive enough to think that Thomas Tuchel won't be happy and he'll be having words with other managers?"

He added:

"Managers change their minds. What happens to you? You're a little bit gutted, you're a little bit upset. But it all just sounds a little bit babyish to me. Christian Pulisic having a whinge. What is the point? What does he gain from it?"

Pulisic has started just once in the Premier League this season and has come off the bench five times. He is yet to score or assist this season in eight matches for Chelsea in all competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far