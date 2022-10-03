"He might try to leave in January" - Pundit says Pep Guardiola could allow Manchester City superstar to leave in the winter transfer window 

With the winter transfer window less than three months away, former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie believes that Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva could part ways with the club in January.

The Portuguese was heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium during the summer transfer window but somehow ended up staying put.

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco in the summer of 2017. Over the last five years, the attacker has made a whopping 262 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions. In that time, Silva has recorded 50 goals and 55 assists.

GOAL @goal



Who should sign him? Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has revealedWho should sign him? Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has revealed 👋Who should sign him? https://t.co/5tE6Zhq4Wd

When asked by Football Insider if a move could materialize for the 28-year-old in January, McAvennie said:

“It depends whether he wants to go home or not. Maybe he’s had enough of the Premier League and wants to go somewhere that he’s not getting kicked. He’s a wonderful talent and I would hate to see him go because the Prem needs that."

Commenting on Silva's potential destinations, McAvennie stated that it is unlikely that the Cityzens will sell the Portuguese to another Premier League club. According to the Scotsman, the attacking midfielder could end up joining a big club in Spain or Italy.

McAvennie continued:

“He’s not going to sell him to another Premier League club, I can’t see that. He loves Man City and he thinks the world of Pep. I could see him going to Spain or Italy, maybe he wants to do that before he retires. It’ll be one of the big clubs that take him."

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (BERNARDO): Barcelona's interest in Bernardo Silva is confirmed.



• Barça consider that he is a great player who would help compete for titles immediately and that he would fit right in.

#FCB



Via (🟢): (BERNARDO): Barcelona's interest in Bernardo Silva is confirmed.• Barça consider that he is a great player who would help compete for titles immediately and that he would fit right in.Via (🟢): @ffpolo [md] 🔄 (BERNARDO): Barcelona's interest in Bernardo Silva is confirmed.• Barça consider that he is a great player who would help compete for titles immediately and that he would fit right in.#FCB 🇵🇹Via (🟢): @ffpolo [md] https://t.co/NsIoRVdzN4

The former West Ham striker added:

“He might try to leave in January. He might just feel that he’s been there long enough and he wants to move on and try something new. Pep will understand that."

Barcelona keen to lure Bernardo Silva away from Manchester City in January

The Portuguese has bagged two goals and four assists for Manchester City in 11 games so far this term.

Barcelona failed in their attempt to sign the attacking midfielder during the summer transfer window due to their financial constraints. However, the Catalan giants haven't given up on signing Silva yet.

According to Football Espana, the Blaugrana are ready to attempt to lure Silva to Camp Nou when the transfer window reopens in January. As per Transfermarkt, the player's current market value stands is €80 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far