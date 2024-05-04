"He might've heard something on the grapevine" - Liverpool legend reveals why Virgil van Dijk could leave Anfield this summer

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes Virgil van Dijk might look to leave Liverpool this summer. He thinks the Dutchman could be tempted to join another club in search of more silverware.

Speaking on the Three Up Front podcast, Souness said that reported next manager, Arne Slot will need to convince Van Dijk to stay. He advised the next Liverpool manager to ensure the defender was central to his plans and said:

"The fact that Virgil van Dijk's contract end is coming up worries me, he's 33 in July, and if his agent were to call up the sporting director at Real Madrid, they'd take him. I just look at him now and the noise he's been making, which he hasn't done throughout his career, and I think he's obviously unhappy. He'll have asked questions about the new manager already and will be the one that Arne Slot has to win over."

He added:

"Slot must get Van Dijk onside – he's the captain – but Van Dijk might not fancy him. He might've heard something on the grapevine and may think that this guy won't take the team where they want to be, the clock is ticking on his career, maybe he needs to go someplace else to win more silverware. He has won two of the big ones with Liverpool, but he's not a serial winner."

Van Dijk has a year left on his contract and has confirmed that he will make a decision on the new deal after the arrival of the next manager.

Van Dijk comments on possible new Liverpool manager

Virgil van Dijk was asked about Arne Slot last month and he heaped praise on the Dutchman. He stated that the Feyenoord coach was one of the best around and would suit Liverpool.

He told the media (via GOAL):

"I think Arne Slot is perhaps one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment and I think the way he plays and the philosophy he has means he could be a Liverpool coach. Well, I think what I also read and hear is that it is far from over and we'll see and next year we'll focus on that."

Slot has reportedly agreed a deal to become the next Reds manager, as per football journalist Fabrizio Romano.