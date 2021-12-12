“He might want to go” - Joe Cole says ‘best in the world’ Mohamed Salah could look to leave Liverpool

Joe Cole has hailed Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world. However, the former England attacker feels the Egyptian could consider leaving Anfield soon.

Salah has established himself as a key player in Jurgen Klopp's team since joining them from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. The winger has also gone on to make his name as one of the best players in the world over the last four years.

The Egypt international broke Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record in his debut season at Anfield, netting 32 goals in 37 matches. Salah has also helped Liverpool win the league, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Despite already enjoying significant success with the Reds, Salah is perhaps in the best form of his life at the moment. The former Chelsea star has scored 21 goals and provided nine assists from 22 appearances across all competitions this term.

Salah's blistering form has seen him earn heavy praise from all corners of the football world. Many believe the Egyptian is the best player in the world on current form and former Liverpool star Cole has backed it up.

However, Cole is of the view that Salah could consider leaving Liverpool soon amidst concerns over his contract situation. He said:

"Salah is the best player in the world now. Salah, what a player Salah is. The problem Liverpool are going to have is he's at an age now where he's done everything at Liverpool. He's secured his legacy. He might want to go. I know his contract is up for renewal. So that's going to be an interesting development over the next few months", Cole told Coral.

Liverpool are keen to tie down Mohamed Salah to a new deal

As Joe Cole suggested, Mohamed Salah has secured his Liverpool legacy, having helped the side with the Premier League and the Champions League. However, there are serious concerns about his future at Anfield.

Salah's current contract with the Merseyside-based club comes to an end in the summer of 2023. The Egyptian will only have one more year remaining on his deal come the end of the season.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom



"Mo Salah will be 30 years old in the coming months. So he wants an important contract because it will be his last major contract off his career." ❗️ @FabrizioRomano on Mohamed Salah's contract talks:"Mo Salah will be 30 years old in the coming months. So he wants an important contract because it will be his last major contract off his career." ❗️@FabrizioRomano on Mohamed Salah's contract talks:"Mo Salah will be 30 years old in the coming months. So he wants an important contract because it will be his last major contract off his career." https://t.co/KxxqYnGpn3

Liverpool are keen to retain the services of their star man beyond 2023. Salah is also happy at Anfield and would like to put pen to paper on a new contract with the club, according to reports.

The 29-year-old, though, wants a huge contract as edges towards what could be the final phase of his career. Liverpool, on the other hand, are reluctant to break their wage structure.

Despite the indifference, there is hope that the two parties can reach an agreement over a new deal soon.

Edited by Diptanil Roy