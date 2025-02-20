“He might as well have got him a pillow to lie on there” - Rio Ferdinand responds hilariously to Kylian Mbappe getting better of Man City star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has provided a hilarious response to Kylian Mbappe getting the batter of Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol. The Real Madrid striker was in brilliant form during their Champions League second-leg playoff clash against the Cityzens at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 19.

Ad

Mbappe scored a hat-trick on the night, putting the first goal into the net early on (4'). He scored again before half-time (33'), before clinching his third on the hour mark (61'). Manchester City could provide no answers, aside from a late Nico Gonzalez goal (90+2').

Kylian Mbappe's second goal was something of a beauty - the striker seemed like he would shoot, but feinted, causing Gvardiol to dive in for a tackle. The Frenchman then powered the ball into the net, mocking the Croatian as he ran off to celebrate.

Ad

Trending

It was a delightful scenario for Rio Ferdinand, who said on TNT Sports (via Mirror):

"Mbappe, that is wonderful, devastating. He has absolutely laid the defender down on the floor and said, 'sit down there and watch me slot this home'. This goal is all about Kylian Mbappe. He laid him out. He might as well have got him a pillow to lie on there."

Ad

Manchester City will return to the Premier League to face Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on February 23. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will face Girona in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on the same day.

Kylian Mbappe shares his delight after clinching hat-trick

Kylian Mbappe has shared his delight while speaking to the press after clinching an impressive hat-trick in an important play-off match for Real Madrid. He struggled with goalscoring form when he started the season, but the former Paris Saint-Germain forward has turned things around.

Ad

Speaking about settling down well at Valdebebas, he stated (via Mirror):

"The adaptation period for me has ended and now I have to show my quality. I want to play well here, I want to make a mark on the season. We wanted to win. We wanted to qualify for the next round. For us it was only logical that Real reached the next round of the Champions League."

Mbappe has now scored 27 goals in 37 appearances for Real Madrid this season, with seven goals coming in 10 UEFA Champions League games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback