“He could be the missing piece” - Graeme Souness delivers verdict on Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target

Graeme Souness has told Chelsea and Arsenal that Ivan Toney could be a game-changing signing for either club.

Toney continues to be linked with the two London rivals with his future at Brentford uncertain. The English striker will be back in action today (January 20) after his eight-month ban for breaching Premier League betting rules came to an end.

The 27-year-old was in inspired form for the Bees last season, scoring 20 goals in 33 league games. The England international finished behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the 2022-23 Golden Boot race.

Souness gave a glowing verdict of Toney and understood why the striker recently suggested he wanted to play for a big club. He told The Daily Mail:

"I can understand why Ivan Toney is openly declaring he wants to move to a big club now. He’s had to travel down the road a bit in football and wasn’t an instant success. Newcastle had him out on loan for three years. He’s had to work at establishing himself."

Toney started his career at Newcastle United, playing in their youth system. He only made four appearances for the senior team before having to make a name for himself in the lower leagues of English football with the likes of Peterborough and the Bees.

Souness thinks Toney will want to make the step up at this stage of his career:

"He’s 27 — at the peak of his powers for a striker — and it’s now or never for him. You might say Brentford have looked after him during his ban but they will also get a shedload of money for him."

He concluded:

"I really can’t see them standing in his way — even allowing for their challenging season and the injuries they have. He could be the missing piece for Arsenal or Chelsea, who both need a different type of attacker."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has made it clear that he doesn't want to lose Toney. The west London outfit reportedly value the Englishman at £100 million which is a hefty fee for either Chelsea or Arsenal to fork out.

Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly learn Benjamin Sesko's price tag

Benjamin Sesko could be an alternative to Ivan Toney.

Another striker who has been on Chelsea and Arsenal's radar is RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian forward has been in fine form for the Bundesliga side, bagging seven goals in 23 games across competitions this season.

CaughtOffside reports that the two Premier League giants are both keen on Sesko, 20. He only joined Leipzig last summer from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Die Roten Bullen value Sesko at €50 million (£43 million). His stock has grown throughout Europe and he holds similarities to Haaland regarding his height, power, and pace.