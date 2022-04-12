“He is a monster” – Football-obsessed model with Lionel Messi tattoo on her bum publicly slams Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘unforgivable’ Everton incident

Lionel Messi's superfan Stacey Cruz has branded Cristiano Ronaldo a 'monster' after videos of the Manchester United star's latest outburst went viral. The Red Devils were frustrated on their visit to Goodison Park on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to relegation-fighting Everton in the Premier League.

The Portuguese made his return to the starting XI after missing out in the previous game against Leicester City due to an illness. However, he was unable to influence the game in the final-third. After the game, when he was about to enter the tunnel, Ronaldo happened to bruise a fan while smashing his phone from his hand.

Cruz, a model by profession, hails from Messi's nation and is obsessed with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar. She went on to get his face tattooed on her buttocks last year. This was after he powered Argentina to a Copa America triumph after a long wait of 28 years.

The incident gave the supermodel a chance to bash her countryman's bitter rival and she did hold back any punches on Ronaldo. The Daily Star reports that she has condemned the Manchester United striker by saying:

“In my opinion, he is a monster, I am very disappointed nothing has been done so far. This is unforgivable."

The Messi-obsessed model also mentions the one time her paths crossed with the Portuguese but clarifies that she is not fond of him one bit. She added:

"I've met a lot of footballers but the only time I've seen Cristiano was in a restaurant in Madrid. I didn't approach him, I didn't want to meet him and I never will.”

After the incident, Ronaldo apologized for his actions on Instagram and invited the 14-year old boy, Jake Harding, to a game at Old Trafford.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ 🏻 This is how Cristiano Ronaldo treats his fans. This is how Cristiano Ronaldo treats his fans. ❤️👏🏻 https://t.co/tHXL6vfYpi

However, the boy has declined the invitation and his mother Sarah Kelly said:

"We’ve kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn’t want to go there and he doesn’t want to see Ronaldo. He’s made that pretty clear. They're not my words, they’re my son’s words."

Merseyside Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Lionel Messi has been more impressive than Cristiano Ronaldo since the turn of the year

This has been a season when fans of both legends have realized that age is catching up with the dynamic duo. This is true, especially in the case of the 37-year-old Portuguese. As the season has progressed, it has looked like playing the whole 90 minutes is proving to be a handful for him.

The Argentine too has had a comparatively average season given the elite standards he set for himself at Barcelona. However, in 2022, Messi has managed to surpass Ronaldo, at least as far as goal contributions are concerned.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos with PSG. A picture no one ever thought would exist. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos with PSG. A picture no one ever thought would exist. https://t.co/AhfhmCbflf

The PSG superstar has two goals and nine assists this year. Whereas the Manchester United striker has struggled to leave his footprint in games and has only managed four goals since the start of the year.

