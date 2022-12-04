"He has to move out" - Arsenal star told to leave Emirates after impressing at FIFA World Cup

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner has been urged to leave Arsenal. American tactician Bruce Arena believes the 28-year-old has shown his quality at the FIFA World Cup and now needs to play regularly.

Turner joined Arsenal in the summer after agreeing a deal earlier in the year. He has not played in the Premier League, but has managed to play four games in the Europa League for the Gunners.

Arena was on MLS Soccer when he talked about each USMNT player who played against the Netherlands FIFA World Cup Round of 16. He claimed that Turner was not at fault for any of the goals and wrote:

"Matt can't be at fault for the three goals against and made several great saves in the second half to keep the US alive in the game. Now, Matt's going to fall in line with the likes of Brad Friedel and Kasey Keller one day. He has to move out of Arsenal to start playing on a regular basis, but he's proven himself to be a very good goalkeeper for the US."

Matt Turner was previously told to leave Arsenal

Bruce Arena is not the first pundit to urge Matt Turner to leave Arsenal. Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel also told Fair Betting Sites that Turner was too good to be on the bench for the Gunners and insisted that it was best for him to be playing regularly.

He said:

"Time will tell if it's the right decision. When you're in the MLS, this is what I'll say – it's hard to turn down a club like Arsenał coming in for you, but when you move and you're as good as Matt Turner, I'd like to think that you would move and you're being told that you were gonna be the number one which obviously wasn't the case at Arsenał."

He added:

"I don't know what kind of deal they have with Arsenał or what, but I hope if he's not in the team, or doesn't look like he's gonna get near the team, then they would allow him to leave or go on loan. I personally think he's too good of a goalkeeper to be sitting on the bench."

Turner was the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year last season in 2021 as New England Revolution lifted the Supporters' Shield with a record points total.

