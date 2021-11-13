He is Mr. Reliable, and he doesnt get enough credit'- Joe Cole believes 'outstanding' Chelsea star undoubtedly deserves his Ballon d'Or nomination.

Former Premier League star Joe Cole has heaped praise on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Cole believes the 22-year-old fully deserves his Ballon d'Or nomination. He has claimed the midfielder does not get enough credit for his consistent performances for Chelsea.

Mason Mount has quickly developed into one of the most promising young talents in Europe and is arguably one of Chelsea's best players. The attacking midfielder played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season and won Chelsea's Player of the Year award for the 2020-21 campaign.

He scored nine goals in 54 appearances for Chelsea last season. Mount's consistent performances for Chelsea have earned him a place on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or this year. Joe Cole believes Mount fully deserves his nomination for the Ballon d'Or.

'All of those young Chelsea players have got their heads screwed on, as players and as people so I don't think it will make an difference to Mason. That's nice. Crack on," Cole told The Sun.

'But without a doubt he deserves that nomination. He was outstanding last year. He is Mr Reliable, and he doesn't get enough credit for his maturity on the pitch. And then he goes and creates a goal in the Champions League final."

Mason Mount endured a slow start to the 2021-22 season, but has refound his goal-scoring touch soon after. He scored a hat-trick in Chelsea's 7-0 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League on October 23.

Chelsea are currently at the top of the Premier League table after accumulating 26 points in eleven games this season. They are three points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Mason Mount is one of five Chelsea stars to make the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or

Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount have all made the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or this year.

Italian midfielder Jorginho helped Chelsea win the Champions League last season and guided Italy to the Euro 2020 title this summer.

Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, and Cesar Azpilicueta played a major role in Chelsea's run to the Champions League title last season.

Romelu Lukaku scored 24 goals in 36 league games last season for Inter Milan as he helped the Italian side win their first Scudetto in eleven years.

