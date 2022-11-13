"He has so much potential" "Best young player" - PSG fans in awe of new signing's outstanding cameo in 5-0 Auxerre thrashing 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans lauded forward Hugo Ekitike for his performance in their win against Auxerre on November 13.

The Parisians earned a 5-0 win against Auxerre at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 in their final match before the FIFA World Cup break.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the defending French champions. Carlos Soler scored the second in the 51st minute of the game. Achraf Hakimi added to Christophe Galtier's side's tally as the Moroccan full-back scored in the 57th minute.

Renato Sanches and Ekitike added to the scoreline in the 81st and 84th minutes of the game respectively.

Ekitike was introduced by Galtier in the 75th minute of the game as the youngster replaced Brazilian ace Neymar Jr.. His short cameo was insanely productive as apart from scoring, the Frenchman turned provider for Sanches' goal.

PSG fans lauded Ekitike's performance after the game. Here are some of the best reactions from them across Twitter after the win against Auxerre:

mastadon @LemigodMastadon @PSGhub He was so relieved,he was starting to turn into a Timo Werner,thankfully he self assisted his 1st goal.He has an important role to play in UCL knock out matches.His movement is crucial,hope he works on his aerial skills during the break.He has so much potential. @PSGhub He was so relieved,he was starting to turn into a Timo Werner,thankfully he self assisted his 1st goal.He has an important role to play in UCL knock out matches.His movement is crucial,hope he works on his aerial skills during the break.He has so much potential.

C🌹🇻🇪 @CashMMA_ @PSGhub Messi and Neymar was holding the team back lmao @PSGhub Messi and Neymar was holding the team back lmao

Joia @NeymarBall @PSGhub Should have been his second but well deserved goal @PSGhub Should have been his second but well deserved goal

Ekitike joined the club at the start of the summer from Stade Reims and has made 12 appearances for them but has started just two of them.

The Parisians ended their campaign before the 2022 FIFA World Cup on a high. They currently have 41 points from 15 games and hold a five-point lead over second-placed Lens at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi named Pep Guardiola as the best coach he has ever had

PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has played under many different coaches in his career. From Luis Enrique to Mauricio Pochettino and Lionel Scaloni, the PSG playmaker has seen various styles of football.

However, the one that stood out to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner the most is none other than Pep Guardiola. The duo had a glittering spell together at Camp Nou as they numerous trophies.

Messi recently spoke highly about the current Manchester City manager, as he told Movistar (via 90min):

"Pep is the best coach I’ve ever had, Everything he planned always ended up happening. He is special in the way he sees things, prepares for matches and communicates. Guardiola did a lot of harm to football too because it seemed too easy, so simple that everyone wanted to copy it. Later I found many ‘Guardiolas’ out there, and you realize what we did, what that was.”

Guardiola left Barcelona in 2012 and joined Bayern Munich in 2013.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes