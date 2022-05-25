"He has too much quality"- Arsenal's Nuno Tavares names 23-year-old Chelsea star as his toughest opponent

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares has named Chelsea's Mason Mount as the toughest player he has played against this season. The Gunners defender claims the Englishman knows how to make things uncomfortable for the opponents and has goals in him too.

Mount was in good touch in the recently-concluded season and scored 11 times in the league for Chelsea. The midfielder had 10 assists to his name as well and finished as the club's Player of the Season.

Tavares was talking to the Counter Attack Podcast when he named Mount as the toughest opponent he faced this season. He explained his decision and said:

"Mason Mount of Chelsea. I think the positions, he knows the place he should be to make people feel uncomfortable and with the ball he has too much quality. He has goals, you know, so I think Mason Mount."

Nuno Tavares on Arsenal's Granit Xhaka

Nuno Tavares defended Granit Xhaka and claimed he did not understand why the Arsenal star had a bad reputation. He added the Swiss midfielder is a leader and everyone at the club respects him.

On the Counter Attack Podcast, Tavares added:

"I don't know why people spoke [bad things] about Granit. He's a leader, everybody respects him and his mentality is key for us. I think the way he talks with young players I think is enough to be happy to play. He knows what to tell the players. To give some confidence sometimes the coaches don't understand how to speak with the players.

"But Granit because he's a player too, he knows what he needs to tell you to get motivated but when you don't train well he's honest. Sometimes we joke about that when it's like a disaster he can tell you! But he's really good and funny, I think he's a leader and you can have a conversation with him, he knows everything."

Tavares played 22 matches for Arsenal in the Premier League this season and scored once. The goal came against Manchester United in a 3-1 win for the Gunners. His lone assist in the league came against Newcastle United in a 2-0 win.

