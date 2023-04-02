“He had so much time” – Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hits out at Chelsea star over missed chance during 2-0 loss to Aston Villa

Chelsea forward Mykhaylo Mudryk was criticized by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for his costly miss during the 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins and John McGinn were on the scoresheet for the Villains at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk, however, had a gilt-edged opportunity around the half-hour mark. After being set up by Mateo Kovacic's through ball, the Ukrainian fired his shot straight into the hands of Emiliano Martinez. It was a rather tame effort from the former Shakhtar Donetsk star.

Hasselbaink claimed that if Mudryk had squared the ball to Kai Havertz, it was a certain goal. He also pointed out Mudryk's inexperience in dealing with such situations. He told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"He needs to square it to Havertz, If he squares it, it is 100 per cent a goal. Chelsea have created here again, you can see he is not used to getting these kind of chances. He needs to take an extra touch and then take his time because he had so much time."

Mudryk was hauled off before the hour mark and replaced by Noni Madueke. The Blues, however, were unable to escape defeat and are now 11th in the league table with 38 points from 28 matches.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter addressed the team's defensive issues

Chelsea's usual defensive solidity has deserted them at times this season. The Blues let go of Andreas Christensen in the summer and signed Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Fofana has struggled with injuries since his arrival and Koulibaly has been below par. Marc Cucurella, who they signed from Brighton in the summer, was directly responsible for the first goal they conceded against Villa.

While addressing his team's defensive issues, Potter said (via football.london):

"That's the thing we need to look at I think. Even though we had some opportunities ourselves and attacked well ourselves, we gave up too many opportunities. The one with Watkins is the one that sticks to mind. Apart from that, not too much. At the same time, that is too big a chance for us, we need to do better there and that's on me and I have to take that responsibility."

The Blues will return to action on April 4 as they take on Liverpool in a Premier League home clash.

