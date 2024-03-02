“He has had too much wear and tear” - Inter Miami coach Tata Martino expresses concern over Lionel Messi ahead of Orlando City clash

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has expressed concerns over Lionel Messi's recovery as the Herons get ready to face Orlando City on Saturday (March 2).

The Florida-based side are only two matches into the new MLS season and it is worrying to see the head coach stressed about his star man's fitness. Martino told reporters before the aforementioned match (via GOAL):

"What worries me most today is the day-to-day life and how he is recovering game by game. I feel that in these first two games, we have resorted to him in each game in an exaggerated way and that it has caused him significant wear and tear."

Claiming that the rest of Inter Miami's team need to ensure they create chances, thereby taking some burden off the Argentine icon, Martino added:

"And that is what we have to look for in him, that the team finds him to make plays, but sometimes, they find him to finish those plays. I feel that he has had too much wear and tear in these two games, and That is also my responsibility to make the team work in such a way that we can use it in a diverse way."

Messi has started the new season well, registering a goal and an assist each from his first two league appearances. Inter Miami are currently top of the Eastern Conference after being the only side to have played twice this campaign.

Former USMNT star says it's nearly impossible to prepare for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Former Everton and UNMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard has revealed how tough it is for shot-stoppers to prepare for Lionel Messi. The 36-year-old is exceptional in front of goal and has bagged 716 senior club career goals.

Howard has come up against Messi twice, both of which came while he was representing the USA. Touching on the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's brilliance, he said (via NBC Miami):

"At the rate that Messi's playing since he's since he's come over here? I think the answer is I don't know if you do stop him. He's just been, he's been fantastic."

"You know, I remember playing against him and he's...almost impossible, impossible to prepare for because the angles and the pace and the way he hits balls."

Messi moved to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain ran out. Representing the Herons, he's scored 12 goals and assisted six in 16 matches across competitions.

