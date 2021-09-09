"He must adapt" - PSG legend Pauleta warns Mbappe over Lionel Messi goal impact

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend Pauleta believes Kylian Mbappe has to accept that his goal return has a chance of diminishing since the arrival of Lionel Messi this summer.

Pauleta told the official Ligue 1 website (via Goal) that Mbappe must adapt and learn to take advantage of the space Messi and Neymar would create for him. The former PSG forward feels it could benefit the 22-year-old to score a lot more goals.

"He will have to adapt," Pauleta said. "But he will grow a lot with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. If he has the intelligence to move well, taking advantage of the spaces created by Messi and Neymar, he will often find himself in a good situation thanks to their quality of passing and he will therefore be able to score many goals."

Pauleta also believes that there is a high possibility of one of PSG's front three scoring less goals than the other, which Mbappé has to accept from now on.

"The fact that he can play either on the side or in the middle will be an asset," he said. "That said, there is always a risk that one of the three will score less. If that's the case for Kylian, he'll have to accept it."

Lionel Messi signed for PSG on a free transfer after Barcelona's torrid finances forced him to leave his boyhood club. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has already made his PSG debut, coming off the bench against Reims before the international break.

Pauleta wants Mbappe and Neymar to form a deadly trio alongside Lionel Messi at PSG

Pauleta also wants Mbappe and Neymar to form a formidable front three alongside Messi which could help the Parisian giants win their first ever Champions League title.

"If PSG had won a Champions League since Neymar and Kylian's arrival, everyone would say they're a perfect duo," he said. "But because they didn't win it, it makes sense that there is criticism.

"But I think they get along well. They are two players with a lot of qualities who like to have the ball even though they have different styles. They are complementary. I hope they will succeed in forming a formidable trio with Lionel Messi."

Lionel Messi will have to help PSG navigate through a tough Champions League group which comprises Premier League champions Manchester City along with Club Brugge and RB Leipzig.

