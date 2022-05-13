“He must be a frontrunner” – Jamie Carragher snubs Mohamed Salah, names ‘likely winner’ of 2022 Ballon d’Or

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has tipped Sadio Mane to be a frontrunner for the 2022 Ballon d’Or award, snubbing his teammate Mohamed Salah.

Both Salah and Mane have been instrumental in the Anfield side's hugely impressive season, with the Reds targeting an unprecedented quadruple. Salah has been in remarkable goalscoring form, having hit 30 goals in 48 appearances this season. The Egyptian winger has also contributed 16 assists and sits top of the Premier League scoring charts with 22 goals.

Meanwhile, Mane has been in fine form too. The Senegalese forward has been trialled in a centre-forward role to allow Luis Diaz to flourish on the left side of manager Jurgen Klopp's attack. Mane has managed 22 goals and five assists in 48 appearances this season and has also won the Africa Cup of Nations, where he was the Player of the Tournament.

Carragher believes Mane should be a frontrunner for this year's Ballon d’Or award. alongside Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. Writing for the Telegraph, Carragher said (via LiverpoolEcho):

“Mane is my favourite Liverpool player of the Jurgen Klopp era - often underrated and underestimated.

He added:

“Since January, the tendency to overlook him while Mohamed Salah grabbed all the attention has slightly changed. If Mane continues his current form, he may help inspire Liverpool to four trophies, including the FA Cup against Chelsea this weekend. He will also be the Premier League’s most likely winner of the 2022 Ballon d’Or."

Carragher added that Mane is a frontrunner for this year's award, saying:

“He must be a frontrunner. It already looks like a shootout between Mane and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. That means there may be more at stake than a Champions League winners’ medal when they meet in Paris.”

The former Reds player continued:

"Mane was Liverpool’s player of the year in his first season, playing on the right of a three-man attack. He announced himself at Liverpool with a brilliant debut goal against Arsenal, cutting in from the right wing and finding the top corner with his left foot. Mane could fit into any profile of a team. That cannot be said of all modern strikers."

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema edging towards 2022 Ballon d’Or award

The 34-year-old is a Ballon d’Or contender.

For all of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah's brilliance this season, Karim Benzema has perhaps fared better in the race for the Ballon d’Or.

He has led Real Madrid to their 35th La Liga title, scoring 27 goals in 31 league appearances. He also sits atop the UEFA Champions League scoring charts with 15 goals, with ten of them coming in the knockouts.

That includes incredible hat-tricks in the Round of 16 second leg against PSG and quarterfinal first leg against holders Chelsea.

SoccerMuse @Soccer_Muse Ballon d'or contenders out of Liverpool and Real Madrid (Forwards)



- Karim Benzema



- 43 games

- 43 goals

- 14 assists



- Mohamed Salah



- 46 games

- 30 goals

- 15 assists



- Sadio Mane



- 46 games

- 21 goals

- 3 assists



- Vinicius Junior



- 48 games

- 18 goals

- 19 assists Ballon d'or contenders out of Liverpool and Real Madrid (Forwards) - Karim Benzema- 43 games- 43 goals - 14 assists- Mohamed Salah- 46 games- 30 goals - 15 assists- Sadio Mane- 46 games- 21 goals - 3 assists- Vinicius Junior- 48 games- 18 goals- 19 assists https://t.co/hrUfeKejtK

The Ballon d'Or race is hotting up, and the winner in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid could well determine who wins the award.

