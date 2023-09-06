"He must be so frustrated" - Agbonlahor feels Arsenal star will be 'fuming' at Kai Havertz playing ahead of him

Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Emile Smith Rowe will be frustrated to see Kai Havertz selected ahead of him by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe is yet to appear for the Gunners in the league this season. He appeared for just three minutes of his side's Community Shield win over Manchester City.

Arteta has preferred Havertz to the young English midfielder although the German is yet to impress at the Emirates. He has put in languid displays in the five appearances he has made thus far in his Arsenal career.

Agbonlahor insists that Havertz isn't and won't work in Arteta's system and reckons Smith Rowe will be venting his frustration watching on. He told Football Insider:

“Havertz isn’t working in that role, it isn’t going to work. Smith Rowe must be fuming watching him in there. At his age, 23, you want to be breaking into the England squad and going to the Euros. That’s not going to happen because he’s not getting the game time. He must be so frustrated."

Smith Rowe was linked with a surprise move to London rivals Chelsea during the close of this summer's transfer window. However, the English attacker reportedly held talks with Arteta who informed him that he is part of his plans at Arsenal.

The English midfielder similarly lacked first-team opportunities last season, not starting a single one of his 14 appearances across competitions. He endured injury issues that plagued the majority of his 2022-23 campaign.

However, Smith Rowe was in fine form the season prior, bagging 11 goals and two assists in 37 matches across competitions. He was viewed in a similar fold to Bukayo Saka as two of Arsenal's next superstars.

Yet, he is struggling to break into the Gunners' first team despite the departure of Granit Xhaka in the summer. He may have expected to be thrust into the role left behind by the Swiss midfielder but Arteta continues to prefer Havertz.

Michael Owen was shocked by Havertz's miss for Arsenal in a 3-1 win against Manchester United

Havertz failed to impress against Manchester United.

Havertz started Arsenal's crucial 3-1 win over Manchester United last Sunday (September 3) but still failed to impress. The German had a golden opportunity to put the Gunners in front in the 14th minute when he was played in on goal.

However, the 24-year-old completely missed the ball when attempting to shoot from eight yards out. It was a chance that many would have expected the former Chelsea attacker to put away.

Liverpool legend Michael Owen was stunned by how the Arsenal midfielder missed the ball. He told Premier League Productions:

"You just don’t see that, do you? A professional footballer like simply missing the ball. If the ball is shooting across at 100 miles per hour, then okay. But it was all calm and it was a beautiful touch. It was right in front of him."

Owen continued by insisting that he hadn't seen such a scenario occur for many years. He reckons the attacker is lacking confidence following his £67.5 million move from Chelsea:

"He missed the ball! I mean, he missed the ball!? You just don’t see that. I haven’t seen that in years and years. He missed the ball! He is struggling for confidence, isn’t he?!"

Havertz has struggled during his time in the Premier League and is failing to show improvement following his move to the Emirates. His new midfield role may be causing him issues given he spent last season in a false 9 role at Stamford Bridge. He managed nine goals and one assist in 47 games in that role for Chelsea.