Arsenal given boost as star set to stay at club despite interest from Chelsea - Reports

Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe will reportedly be staying at the club despite interest from Chelsea.

According to English journalist Charles Watts, the Gunners made it clear to their London rivals that they weren't interested in parting with Smith Rowe. It's claimed that the 23-year-old was given assurances about his playing time by Mikel Arteta during the summer.

Smith Rowe now looks set to remain at the Emirates where he will look to break back into the Arsenal starting lineup. He dropped down the pecking order last season amid injury issues. He featured 15 times across competitions, providing two assists.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bolster his attack before the transfer window closes. Smith Rowe was placed on a shortlist of potential attacking acquisitions.

However, the Blues look to have targeted his fellow England U21 teammate Cole Palmer. Manchester City have rejected a £35 million bid for the attacking midfielder but a deal could reportedly be agreed on at the £45 million mark.

Smith Rowe will hope to rediscover the form he enjoyed during the 2021-22 campaign. He impressed under Arteta that season, bagging 11 goals and two assists in 37 games across competitions.

His Arsenal boss touched on what he needed to do to break back into his team when speaking in March. He said (via talkSPORT):

"Now he needs to prove it, he needs to prove how much he wants to win, and how much he's going to contribute to this team to be better and win. And he's going to have to show that to get in the team."

Smith Rowe has three years left on his contract with the Gunners. He has spent spells on loan at Huddersfield Town and RB Leipzig.

Arsenal and Chelsea are in the race for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati

Barcelona are prepared to offload Ansu Fati.

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly among several potential suitors for Ansu Fati who Barcelona are looking to offload, per 90min. The Spanish attacker has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou and is now in the sights of plenty of Premier League heavyweights.

Fati, 20, was regarded as one of Barca's most exciting prospects when he broke onto the scene in 2020. He became the second youngest debutant in the Blaugrana's history and expectations were high.

The exciting Spanish attacker has gone on to score 29 goals and provided 10 assists in 112 games across competitions. He also has earned nine caps for Spain, scoring two goals.

However, Fati's club career has nosedived with the Catalan giants amid a lack of faith put in him by Xavi. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are noted as clubs taking an interest with just days left of the transfer window.